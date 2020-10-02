Toronto restaurants and gourmet grocers selling Thanksgiving dinner for takeout or delivery

Toronto restaurants and gourmet grocers selling Thanksgiving dinner for takeout or delivery

Your Thanksgiving dinner party might look a little different this year. So, depending on the size of your bubble, it may not be worth cooking a 20-pound bird. But Toronto restaurants, caterers and gourmet grocers are still pulling out all the stops so you can celebrate in style (albeit on a slightly smaller scale) at home.

Marben

Chef Chris Locke and his team have prepared a Thanksgiving meal kit that includes chicken ballotine with apricot and herb stuffing, and sides like roasted potatoes and beef-fat brioche dinner rolls with sourdough miso butter. ($39 per person). Customers can also choose to tack on a bottle of wine or some beer. Pick-up at Marben Oct. 8-11; order 72 hours in advance of desired pick-up or delivery time. 488 Wellington St W., 416-979-1990, marben.ca



East Court and Mike’s BBQ

Tired of turkey? Chef Jack Tsoi is serving up roast pork ($9 per pound, Monday to Friday) and whole roast pigs ($170) in two styles: Chinese (crispy skin, Chinese spices) or Filipino (crispy skin, stuffed with scallions, garlic and lemongrass). Orders must be placed two days in advance. 4400 Sheppard Ave. E., 416-609-2388, Scarborough, eastcourtbbq.weebly.com.

Eat Nabati

Israa Ali, chef and owner of this Egyptian vegan restaurant, is offering a la carte meat- and dairy-free Thanksgiving dinners. Options include falafel, assorted pita platters and mains like halloumi pizza and za’atar-dusted cauliflower with hummus, couscous and salad. There’s pumpkin spice knafeh or tiramisu cups for dessert. Order by Oct. 6 via orders@eatnabati.com. 160 Baldwin St., 289-277-0008, eatnabati.com.

McEwan Catering

Chef Mark McEwan’s turkey dinner includes a grain-fed turkey and all the trimmings, including house-made stuffing, Brussels sprouts with caramelized onion and bacon and freshly baked bread ($260 and up). Apple, pecan, and pumpkin pies can be added on. Same-day delivery and pick-up available. McEwan Don Mills, 38 Karl Fraser Rd, 416-444-6262; McEwan Yonge & Bloor, 1 Bloor St. E., 416-975-0808, mcewancatering.com

Jacobs & Co. Steakhouse

For Team Red Meat, there’s Jacobs & Co.’s Thanksgiving kit for four, which includes a prime tenderloin roast, maple-bacon sweet potatoes, brown butter green beans, white cheddar popovers and chocolate chip coffee cakes ($200). Orders begin Oct. 5, pick-up Oct. 9-10; delivery available. 12 Brant St., 416-366-0200, jacobssteakhouse.com

Café Nicole

This family-owned spot is offering a four-course grab-and-go menu that includes roasted squash and pear bisque, apple-walnut arugula salad, turkey with all the trimmings (gravy, cranberry sauce, honey-roasted root vegetables, garlic-spun potatoes, dinner rolls), and pecan pie brownies for dessert ($49 per person, $19 for kids eight and under). Order online for curbside pickup Oct. 11 or 12. Novotel Hotel, 45 The Esplanade, 416-860-5151, cafenicole.ca

Farm Boy

The Trader Joe’s of Canada has a family feast for up to eight people, including a choice of glazed ham or turkey and a choice of four sides (think roasted beets, carrots, potatoes and sweet potato mash) for $149.99. For parties of two, a smaller meal deal includes Farm Boy’s popular butternut squash soup, kale salad and turkey breast with mashed potatoes, roasted vegetables, stuffing and gravy for $49.99. Order online by Oct. 5 and pick up at nearest location from Oct. 9-11. farmboy.ca/thanksgiving-dinner-2020

Eataly

If you prefer a more hands-on Thanksgiving experience, Eataly has heritage, pasture-raised turkeys along with meat-and-cheese platters, ready-to-cook prime rib roasts and, of course, fresh house-made pasta. For dessert, there’s plenty of sweet stuff from the pastry counter, like cannoli kits. Order via guestrelationstor@eataly.com by Oct. 8 for pickup Oct. 10-12. 55 Bloor St. W., 437-374-0250, eataly.ca

Louix Louis

The glitzy restaurant is offering a Thanksgiving feast that includes truffled sunchoke soup, roasted turkey breast, wild mushroom risotto and a few other goodies for $85 per person. Orders must be placed by Oct. 8. 325 Bay St., 31st floor, 416-637-5550, louixlouis.com

Wahlburgers

For a fast, fuss-free Thanksgiving, look to Marky Mark and his funky family for some festive fun between two buns. The burger joint’s dinner for two includes a burger (beef, turkey or plant-based Impossible), kale and sprouts slaw, sweet tots, Thanksgiving spring rolls (stuffed with turkey, butternut squash, stuffing and orange-cranberry jam), apple crumble and soda ($39.95). Available for pick-up or delivery via their website, Ritual, Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes and DoorDash. 46 Blue Jays Way, 416-489-8922, wahlburgers.ca.

French Made

The holiday meal deal at this Bisha Hotel bakery includes a prosciutto-wrapped turkey leg stuffed with spinach and sage, roasted turkey breast, kale and chestnut rye bread pudding, pomme fourchette, cranberry sauce, roasted root vegetables and turkey gravy ($25 per person, two-person minimum order). Pies are also available for pre-order and include autumn-appropriate options, like chai-pumpkin and maple bourbon tarte au sucre. Pre-order until Oct. 7 by phone or by emailing info@frenchmadetoronto.com. Pickup Oct 10-12. 80 Blue Jays Way, 437-800-5936, frenchmadetoronto.com

Leña

For an Argentinian Thanksgiving, chef Julie Marteleira has put together a four-to-six-person feast that includes guajillo-glazed turkey, onion bread fugazzeta (a South American take on pizza), artichoke and jamón gratin, and roasted yams ($180). Throw in a quince and apple crumble for $25 more. 176 Yonge St., 416-507-3378, lenarestaurante.com

Summerhill Market

The Rosedale gourmet grocer is doing a holiday dinner that includes turkey, green beans, maple-roasted butternut squash, buttermilk mashed potatoes, apple-sage stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce ($32.99 per person). If that’s not enough, the shop also offers an array of cured meats, spreads, cheeses, breads, pastries and desserts. Order three days in advance for pickup or delivery. 446 Summerhill Ave., 416-921-2714, summerhillmarket.com

Ufficio

Chef Ivana Raca and her team are offering a classic turkey dinner for two ($40), but also a plant-based version that includes a portobello mushroom Wellington for two ($29). Sides like roasted root veggies and Brussels sprouts can be included for a bit extra. Delivery only. 1214 Dundas St. W., 416-535-8888, ufficiorestaurant.com/thanksgiving

Veloute Bistro

Executive chef Fawzi Kotb’s large-family-sized spread includes roasted free-range turkey, maple-pumpkin soup, raisin and sage stuffing, cranberry sauce, demi-glace gravy, potatoes and Brussels sprouts with bacon. Dessert is a choice of pumpkin pie or apple crumble ($375). Not into turkey? You can swap it out for beef tenderloin, prime rib or boneless lamb leg at market price. Order for pickup via info@veloute.ca. 2343 Queen St. E., 416-696-7392, veloute.ca.

Pusateri’s

The gourmet grocery chain’s classic prix-fixe feast serves eight people and includes whole-roasted or apple cider–brined turkey breast, baked fontina, mixed greens, butternut squash soup, brown butter mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie ($300). Order online for local delivery or in-store pick-up from any one of their five locations. pusateris.com

Bunner’s Bakeshop

This popular vegan and gluten-free bakery is doing more than just sweet treats this year. Savoury stuff includes a harvest “chicken” pot pie and oven-baked stuffing. Dessert brings everything pumpkin: pie, cheesecake and scones. Order online for paid local delivery or free in-store pickup. 244 Augusta Ave., 647-350-2975; 3054 Dundas St. W., 647-352-2975, bunners.ca

Queen and Beaver

The Q&B is doing turkey dinner with the works: boneless turkey and stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, cranberry-orange sauce, root veggies and gravy ($27.50 per person). End the meal on a sweet note with a pecan tart and some rum custard ($8.50 per person). Pre-order by Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. for pickup Oct. 10 or 11. 35 Elm St., 647-347-2712, queenandbeaverpub.ca

Smoque and Bones

For a taste of the South, there’s chef Alex Rad’s house-smoked turkey breast with cajun rice, gravy, coleslaw, fresh-baked buttermilk biscuits and cranberry butter ($35 per person). Pre-order takeout or delivery online. 869 Queen St. W., 647-341-5730, smoquenbones.com

Planta Yorkville

For a plant-based Thanksgiving dinner, chef David Lee’s making a four-person feast that includes savoury stuffing, mushroom miso gravy, truffle mac-and-cheese, Brussels sprouts, butternut squash soup and pumpkin pie with vanilla soft serve ($150). Order by Oct. 9. Pickup only. 1221 Bay St., 647-812-1221, plantarestaurants.com/thanksgiving

Ascari Hospitality Group

AHG’s Reserve-a-Bird deal comes with roasted turkey breast, turkey leg casserole, roasted Brussels sprouts, braised cabbage, potato mash, gravy, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie ($70 and up). Throw in a recommended wine pairing (or three) for a bit extra. Order online for delivery by Oct. 5. ascarihg.com/shop

Wynona

This east-end gem is doing an at-home dinner for two that includes a radicchio salad, a whole roasted free-range chicken, five sides, a pumpkin-y dessert and—get this—a bottle of wine from Niagara’s Rosewood, all for $135. Pre-order by Oct. 7 for pickup or delivery Oct. 10. 819 Gerrard St. E., 416-778-5171, wynonatoronto.com

Ardo and Dova

Chef Roberto Marotta is serving up traditional Thanksgiving dinner at both of his restaurants, instead of his typically Italian fare. The meal includes half of an Ontario-farmed turkey, along with four festive sides and some cranberry sauce ($165, serves four). Pre-order online for pickup at either restaurant on Oct. 9 or 10. Ardo, 243 King St. E., 647-347-8930, ardorestaurant.com; Dova, 229 Carlton St., 416-901-3501, dovarestaurant.com

