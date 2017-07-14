Food

Toronto Life wants to take you on a west-end wine tour

Toronto Life wants to take you on a west-end wine tour

By |  

By |  

Photograph by Dave Gillespie

Toronto’s wine scene is peaking right now, and the city’s wine bars are where it’s all happening. Grab a taste of the action with Toronto Life and Drink Toronto, on a six-stop tour of the west end’s best wine bars and restaurants.

The first tour starts Tuesday, July 18 at 5 p.m. and will make stops at Archive Wine Bar, Noce/Octopus Lounge, Oyster Boy, Carmen, The Good Son and The Drake Hotel, plus a stop at drinkware mecca BYOB.

Tours are limited to 10 people, so book your spot fast.

Click here to buy your tickets

 

Topics: drink toronto Wine

 

The Latest

Condos

How an artist lives in under 500 square feet

Restaurants

Where The Berlin’s chef Jonathan Gushue eats in Cambridge and Kitchener-Waterloo

Life

Real Weddings: Inside an elegantly low-key ceremony at Piano Piano

Houses

House of the Week: $1.9-million for a spacious, modern Islington home

Stage

A hospital-room drama, a play in the Trinity Bellwoods greenhouse and three other immersive shows to see at SummerWorks

Restaurants

The One Eighty’s awesome new lunch menu offers prosecco pops and al fresco dining 51 floors up