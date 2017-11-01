Food

Toronto is getting two more Buca restaurants

In a press release this morning, the King Street Food Co. harnessed its inner Oprah and announced the opening of not one, but two new Buca restaurants mere blocks from each other. (You get a Buca! And you get a Buca!) The first will open next spring at Yonge and Eglinton, and then Yonge and St. Clair will get theirs the following fall. This news comes not long after KSFC announced they were bringing the Buca brand to Vaughan—however the 905ers won’t get their duck bigoli until 2020. Chef Rob Gentile will head both of the new midtown locations which will be, respectively, a Bar Buca (but with pizza, house-made gelato and a takeout menu) and a “special” Buca concept restaurant. In conclusion: Everybody’s getting Buuuuuucaaaaas!

