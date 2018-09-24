Food

Toronto Beer Week just wrapped up. Here’s a look at some of the highlights from nine days of brews

By Toronto Life |  

The ninth annual Toronto Beer Week took place last week, with more than 100 events held over nine days at 33 bars and 16 breweries across the GTA.

The festivities kicked off with the release of the official beer of Toronto Beer Week: Toronto Island Time, a Norwegian style farmhouse ale brewed by Great Lakes Brewery, flavoured with strawberry and mango. The unveiling at Toronto’s Summerhill LCBO included Mayor John Tory as well as Toronto Life publisher Ken Hunt.

Toronto craft breweries such as People’s Pint, Indie Alehouse and Henderson Brewing Co. released exclusive new beers, hosted tastings and partnered with local bars, including AAA Bar, The Bar Hop trio, the Duke Pubs and many more to host tap takeovers, beer pairings and parties to celebrate the craft beer scene in Toronto. Other events included Great Lakes Brewery’s fourth annual pig roast; Muskoka Brewery’s Venture off the Beaten Path bus pub-crawl across the city; Tilt Arcade Bar’s series of arcade tournaments; and Prohibition Gastrohouse’s Beer Fest benefit for Make-A-Wish.

Next year will be the 10th anniversary of Toronto Beer Week, and the celebrations are set to be bigger than ever. Until then, check out more from this year’s events by searching hashtags #TBW2018 and #TBW18 on social. Some highlights include:

