Tickets are on sale now for Toronto Life’s and FoodiePages’ third-annual Foodie Holiday Market

Join us December 16 and 17 at the Toronto Botanical Garden for our third-annual holiday shopping extravaganza! More than 40 local artisans will be on site to showcase their Canadian-made housewares, kitchen supplies and pantry essentials. Attendees can wander the grounds, sampling complimentary bites and beverages—all while crossing off any food lovers on their lists. Tickets include parking, snacks and drinks, maker-led workshops and children’s activities.

Saturday, December 16

10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 17

11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Toronto Botanical Garden

777 Lawrence Ave E.

Tickets:

$10 in advance

$15 at the door

All children 12 and under are admitted FREE of charge.