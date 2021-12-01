The must-eat takeaway list for 2022

A celebration of the best food delivery options for every occasion or craving

Over the past two years, Torontonians have embraced ordering in food more than ever. We’ve discovered what foods travel well, including many things that go beyond what we’ve come to know as traditional takeout. SkipTheDishes orders (from more than 47,000 restaurant partners nationwide) show that we’re all expanding our to-go horizons with new must-try categories of takeaway food, ranging from special occasion-worthy meals to midnight cravings. Here are some of our top picks—so get ordering and get eating!

Best Date Night

Ordering in doesn’t have to mean compromising on quality or atmosphere—with a little ingenuity, your favourite romantic date-night restaurant experience can be replicated at home. Top marks go to the much beloved Piano Piano, whose fun vibes are translated in its takeout menu with rich pastas, Italian plates of veal parm and chopped salad to share with your sweetheart.



Runner-up Fusaro’s Italian Kitchen also has Italian dishes, plus fresh paninis or bake-at-home options so you can get the romance started in the kitchen. Feel like Jamaican? Patois offers the Whole Shebang, perfect for two to dive into Jamaican patties, Trini mac pie and juicy jerk chicken.

Best Family Feast

Family smorgasbords are always best served around your own table, but that doesn’t mean you have to do all the cooking. Ordering in means that the host gets to enjoy the buzz of a boisterous family gathering, made all the better with food from our first choice of Ferro, which specializes in mouthwatering rustic pastas and thin-crust pizza, all perfect for passing around the table.



If Thai flavours call to you instead, go with contender Salad King with its satay sides, spicy soups and fresh salads. For Greek tastes, Messini serves up fresh gyros and souvlaki dishes—tasty for the whole family.

Best Game Day Bites

Game day means delicious food that pairs well with your favourite game-day beer. For those purposes, nothing beats a juicy burger. With five locations scattered across Toronto, our top pick Rudy serves up gloriously sloppy smash-style burgers, which are best eaten with a side of crispy deep-fried pickle chips.



Top scorers also include PG Clucks for its scrumptious fried chicken on its own or in a piled-high sandwich, and Wilbur Mexicana for its sizzling fajitas, tacos and quesadillas.

Best Late-Night Munchies

With Skip, you don’t have to go out into the world when those midnight food pangs strike. Top pick goes to 7 West Café, which is famous for being always open (24 hours, every day of the year), meaning you can snack on house-made spring rolls, lobster-stuffed ravioli, sandwiches and even breakfast, any time, day or night.



If you’re in the mood for a sub, look no further than TO institution The Belly Buster Submarines for signature subs of every kind. For full-on, late-night entrees, check out Liberty Eats for everything from prime rib burgers to authentic stone-fired pizza to burritos to green bowls.

Best Savoury Slices

Pizza is the most classic takeout category for a reason: it transports beautifully and can be eaten just about anywhere. Skip can get you any style of pizza imaginable, including the big 18-inch pies from Fourth Man in the Fire, topped with classic Italian ingredients, and perfect with a side of Looney Stix garlic breadsticks.



Honourable mentions go to 8Mile Detroit Style Pizza with its delectably crispy, cheesy-edged rectangular pies and North of Brooklyn with its delicious, airy, New York-style pizzas.

Best Sinfully Sweet Treats

Sometimes you want something sweet and you want it now. Sweet tooths can satisfy that hankering for a gooey treat with a box of California-style doughnuts from Harry and Heels—with favourites like apple fritters and maple bacon. Add some confectionary goodies to get that sugar fix.



Want something cold and sweet? You can’t beat a tub of fresh, daily-made gelato from Hollywood Gelato; there’s even a keto-friendly option. Or settle into a box of The Night Baker’s soft and chewy cookies with mouth-watering flavours including s’more, ube and matcha.

Best Dinner Party Takeout

Hosting a dinner party can be fun, even if you have no intention of cooking. For a vibrant dinner party with colour, spice and delicious flavours, go Mexican! The menu at Playa Cabana means guests can enjoy chips and dips and a wide assortment of tacos and burritos as they make memories together.



If you prefer Asian feasts, you can’t go wrong with honourable mentions Isaan Der Thai Kitchen for its array of delicious Thai curries, noodle dishes and stir fries or Pearl Harbourfront’s dim sum offerings or specialty dishes like Peking duck or braised lobster.

Best Brunch

Brunching is a ritual in Toronto, but sometimes the lure of staying at home in your PJs is too much to resist. Ordering from Egg Club—which serves a variety of irresistible breakfast sandwiches in squishy Japanese milk bread, including classics like BLTs and something with a kick like the chipotle lobster—gives brunch lovers the best of both worlds.



If you want some Korean kick to your brunch, try contender Sisters and Co for its Bulgogi beef benedict or fries. For epic comfort food, go Old School with its OG classics like Eazy-E eggs and sausage brekkie or Blueberry Hill pancakes.

Best Items to Bring to a Potluck

As potluck parties start up again, bring something that is guaranteed to please a crowd. Surprise your host by ordering in an easy-to-share dessert like a big box of Craig’s Cookies. The treats come in different flavours featuring your favourite chocolate bars plus the likes of pecan butter tart and gingerbread white chocolate.



If you’d prefer to bring mains, go with fellow frontrunners Mad Mexican’s hearty handcrafted burritos or tacos made with organic tortillas or Banh Mi Boys’s decked-out banh mi sandwiches, soft-shell tacos or fluffy steamed baos.

Best food and drink takeout (with alcohol)

One of the newest and most exciting developments in food delivery is the ability to add alcohol to your food order and now, it’s easier than ever to pair your meal with the perfect beer or wine. Our top spot goes to Cibo Wine Bar, where you can tack on a carefully curated bottle of wine to a delicious Italian meal featuring arancine, shrimp diavola and calamari.



If you’re after diner grub with a Mediterranean flair, go for The Rosedale Diner, pairing its famous skhug fries with suds from its impressive list of beers, ciders, seltzers and wine. Want even more selection? Check out Bar Hop, renowned for having Ontario’s best rotating selection of beer and cider that go perfectly alongside their simple snacks.

