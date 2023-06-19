Discover your wine personality and enter to win the ultimate party kit

No matter what you have in store this summer, there’s a Speck Bros. Wine pairing right for you

In search of the perfect wine for your weekend gathering? Speck Bros. Wine has you covered with its incredibly diverse range of easy-to-drink, food-friendly wines made right here in Ontario.

We've paired some of our favourites with typical wine-loving personalities—find out which one you are!



Adventurous

Bold, unapologetic and flavour-forward wines are the calling card of the adventurous. Once they find a wine they love, they want everyone around them to try it, too.

Revel Cabernet-Baco Noir ($15.95), a rich and robust red blend, perfectly complements such a vibrant personality and makes a great barbecue pairing.

Or indulge in a crisp glass of Free Bird Riesling ($15.95), a tropical white made from a delicious, acid-driven grape that thrives in Ontario’s colder climate. It’s ideal to sip and unwind with after an exciting excursion.



Social

Everyone needs a social maven in their corner—an effortlessly cool friend who never falters when asked where to go and, of course, always knows the bartender. They love to lead with something dry, snappy and effervescent, just like them.

Enter Lazzara Bianco Secco ($17.95), a Prosecco-inspired sparkling wine with fresh stone fruit and citrus flavours made from 100 per cent sustainably certified Ontario grapes.

For your next party trick, follow up with a crowd-pleaser—the Three of Hearts Rosé ($19.95), a pale, dry and refreshing rosé with bright berry and melon notes. Made in the Provence style, it’ll keep the party jumping well into the night.

Connoisseur

The connoisseur brings their curatorial eye to any gathering. They’re always on the lookout for the newest curiosity, and their vast experience with grapes, regions and styles means they’ve always got an intriguing bottle in tow.

In this case, it’s the Henry of Pelham Chardonnay ($15.95), a bright and aromatic white wine with true cool-climate character.

As an entrée, try a tasteful pairing that’ll satisfy even the stodgiest of wine lovers—Family Tree ‘The Padré’ Cabernet-Merlot ($17.95)—a luscious, full-bodied red aged in French and American oak for structure, sophistication and depth.



Entertainer

Entertainers are the hosts with the most, born party throwers who can host a dozen people at a moment’s notice, glassware included. They’re eager to elevate even the smallest moments, and their warmth and hospitality are the backbone of any fine evening.

Like any good host, they’ve got wine at home, and the House Wine Co. Pinot Grigio Riesling ($14.95) is here to please, perfect to enjoy on its own or with food.

Once the plates are cleared and the dishes are done, it’s time for a nightcap! Throw a few logs on the fire and crack open a bottle of Sibling Rivalry Red ($14.95), a reliably delicious blend of red grapes from Niagara brimming with earthy dark fruit, fresh-turned earth and country-oak flavours from barrel aging.

Now that you've discovered your wine personality and the Speck Bros. wines that suit you best, pick up a few of these crowd-pleasing bottles for all your summer gatherings, available online and at the LCBO.

