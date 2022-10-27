Cozy up this autumn season with maple-flavoured cocktails

Delicious creations that are the perfect indulgence

There is no icon that is more resolutely Canadian than the maple leaf. Emblazoned on the national flag, the symbolism it invokes is nuanced and reverential. Thus, maple syrup has become an indisputable part of Canadian cuisine, with its characteristic viscosity and sweetness being adopted for various recipes.

Sortilège has taken premium maple syrup and infused it into a traditional whisky, giving the spirit a sweeter edge with a decidedly broad appeal. As autumn reaches its peak and the collective consciousness continues to shift into cozier moments spent at home, there is no better time to indulge in the delectable flavour profile of maple than now.

Using Sortilège’s Maple Cream Whisky, mixologist Tenika Bennett has crafted three distinct cocktail recipes that emphasize and complement the spirit while being a perfect beverage to enjoy during intimate moments spent indoors.

S’more maple, please

Ingredients:

2 oz Sortilège Maple Cream

5 oz chocolate liqueur

3 drops ginger bitters

1 graham cracker, to garnish

1 marshmallow, to garnish

Instructions:

Add ice, Sortilège Maple Cream, chocolate liqueur and bitters to a cocktail shaker. Shake until chilled. Fill a rocks glass or glass of your choice with ice. Strain drink into glass. Garnish cocktail with graham cracker and marshmallow. Torch marshmallow using a crème brûlée torch. Serve and enjoy!

Into the woods

Ingredients:

2 oz Sortilège Maple Cream

5 oz cherry liqueur

5 oz maple syrup

5 oz almond syrup

2 drops balsam fir bitters

2 maraschino cherries, to garnish

Instructions:

Add ice, Sortilège Maple Cream, cherry liqueur, syrups and bitters to a cocktail shaker. Shake until chilled. Fill a rocks glass or glass of your choice with ice. Strain drink into glass. Garnish with cherries. Bonus! To elevate this cocktail, smoke the cocktail for roughly 15 seconds using your preferred smoking method. Serve and enjoy!

Spice up your latte

Ingredients:

5 oz Sortilège Maple Cream

2 oz pumpkin spice syrup (add more sweetener to taste)

5 oz maple syrup

1 oz espresso

5 oz milk or milk substitute

5 cups ice

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice, to garnish

1 cinnamon stick, to garnish

Whipped cream, to garnish

Maple syrup, to garnish

Instructions:

Make espresso beforehand. Add your favourite pumpkin spice syrup (or try the recipe below if you’re adventurous*). Add ice, Sortilège Maple Cream, and all other ingredients (except garnishes) to a blender and blend. Pour into a highball glass. Top with whipped cream, sprinkle on pumpkin pie spice, drizzle maple syrup, and insert a cinnamon stick. Serve and enjoy!

*Follow this easy recipe to make your own pumpkin spice syrup.

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

2 tbsp pumpkin pie spice

¼ tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

In a saucepan, add all ingredients and bring to a simmer. Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally for 15 minutes, or until it coats the spoon. Remove from heat and refrigerate once cool. Use within a week.

Sortilège Maple Cream Whisky is available at the LCBO.