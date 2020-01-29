Introducing the Serving Knowledge Supper Club, the latest perk of being a TL Insider

TL Insider members always enjoy front-of-the-queue access when it comes to the personalities, experiences and conversations that make Toronto such a dynamic city. Few pillars of our society are more universal than medicine, which is why TL Insider has partnered with the Toronto General & Western Hospital Foundation for a series of engaging, interactive dialogues about the game-changing innovations coming out of the city’s top hospitals.

First, a sold-out edition of TL Insider’s signature In Conversation series, featuring the president and CEO of University Health Network, Dr. Kevin Smith, hosted by Toronto Life publisher Ken Hunt. Dr. Smith is a passionate advocate for the mission of education, research and exemplary clinical care. Dr. Smith touched on the future of health care in Toronto, including new technology, trends and an overview of the work that’s already in motion through UHN, Canada’s largest research and teaching hospital.

Then, on Feb. 19, TL Insiders are invited to attend the exclusive Serving Knowledge Supper Club dinner Xango, King West’s new Nikkei restaurant from MasterChef Canada’s Claudio Aprile. The dinner is presented by the UHN Impact Collective, a group of next-gen leaders who share a passion for community-building and advancing the future of health care by raising awareness and financial support for the highest priorities of Toronto General and Toronto Western hospitals. Guests will dine on scintillating Japanese-Peruvian fusion dishes and, in honour of February being Heart Month, hear from Dr. Phyllis Billia of Toronto General Hospital’s Peter Munk Cardiac Centre. Dr. Billia is a leading researcher on regenerating heart cells within the heart itself.

