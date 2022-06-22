Five refreshingly fruity picks for International Rosé Day

Ring in the start of the season with our beautiful, rosy picks

This International Rosé Day, treat yourself and your loved ones to one of the most storied and aesthetically pleasing wines. From afternoon visits to boulangeries and pâtisseries to evening crudités or seafood-dominant dinners, there’s no shortage of occasions to pop open a bottle of rosé—the perfect fruity complement for any occasion. Ring in the summer with these beautifully pink drinks.

From the finest French terroirs: Calvet Rosé

The bright, pale pink colours of the world-renowned Calvet Brut Celebration Rosé fills each room with aromas of fine red berries. Its crystalline bottle emits an air of elegance and beauty—a mark of quality from Maison Calvet, one of France’s most well-known winemakers. A floral and strawberry-dominant finish lingers on the tongue just long enough to savour. Enjoy this creamy wine on Rosé Day chilled as an apéritif. $16.95 at the LCBO.

For lovers of French wine: De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé

The chic and elegant De Chanceny Crémant de Loire Brut Rosé is the ideal companion for both sweet and savoury summer dishes. Lively and refreshing, with aromas of red berries, cherries, grapefruit and subtle floral notes. This wine, from one of the most diverse and esteemed French wine regions, can be enjoyed chilled as an apéritif or mixed into a mid-afternoon cocktail. $20.05 at the LCBO.

For afternoon pastries: The Foreign Affair Amarosé

The Foreign Affair Amarosé carries aromas of Red Delicious apples, tart raspberries and watermelon candies. A bright and refreshing palate invigorated by clementines and pink grapefruit delivers an elegant mouthfeel with flavours of strawberries and brioche emerging mid-palate, conjuring up desires for strawberry shortcake. The finish is long lasting with elegant notes of pastries—perfect for afternoon pick-ups from pâtisseries. $19.95 at the LCBO.

For delicious seafood dinners: Offshore

A unique wine produced from a blend of gently pressed white and red grapes for a light and fresh styled rosé. Made using chardonnay, pinot grigio, riesling and zweigelt, this wine is fermented at a cool temperature to retain elegant aromatic notes and lively acidity. Pair it with seafood like baked cod or fresh oysters. $17.95 at the LCBO.

For the brazen and uniquely expressive: Grow Wild Rosé

The Ravishing Rosé blends grapes from the Okanagan Valley and comprises of 50 per cent merlot, 29 per cent syrah and 21 per cent pinot noir. Aromas of pink grapefruit, strawberry and crushed gravel complement its medium body and acidity, with a touch of drying tannins. The palate has a silky mouthfeel, offering delicate flavours of pink grapefruit and strawberry followed by watermelon on a medium finish. $15.95 at the LCBO.