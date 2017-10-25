Food

Here’s what you’ll be eating at Assembly Chef’s Hall, a massive new food hall in the core

By |  

It may be at least another year before Toronto finally gets that elusive Eataly it’s been promised, but we only have to wait a couple more weeks for a massive new food hall. Assembly Chef’s Hall—a 15,000-square-foot space at 111 Richmond St. W., in the same building as Google—will open November 1. It will be home to a 266-seat beer hall and a whole bunch of restaurants, some of them run by the likes of Nick Liu (DaiLo), Ivana Raca (Raca Café), Chantana Srisomphan (Khao San Road) and Lawrence LaPianta (Cherry Street BBQ). It’s the food court to end all food courts. Here are all of the vendors that will be serving from the space, seven days a week:

Cherry Street BBQ

Lawrence LaPianta, Cherry Street BBQ

Resto Boemo

Ivana Raca, Raca Café

Hibiscus

Elena and Andrey Malkov, Hibiscus


 

Love Chix

Paul Marshall, Love Chix

Tachi and Shari

Jackie Lin, Shoushin

Mira Mira

Amira Becarevic, Mira Mira

DaiLo

Nick Liu, DaiLo

Ramen Isshin

Koji Zenimaru, Ramen Isshin

Little Khao

Chantana Srisomphan, Khao San Road

Colibri

Elia Herrera, Los Colibris and El Caballito

The Good Son

Vittorio Colacitti, The Good Son

Reyna

Nicki Laborie, Bar Reyna

Blue Nose Lobster

Garth Legree, Little Anthony’s


 

Bulldog Coffee

Stuart Ross, Bulldog Coffee


 

Nutbar

Kate Taylor Martin, Nutbar


 

Tokyo Smoke

Ali Dressler, Tokyo Smoke

Short and Sweet Bakeshop

Ness and Orli Levy, Short and Sweet Bakeshop

111 Richmond St. W., assemblychefshall.com, @eatassembly

