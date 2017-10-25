Here’s what you’ll be eating at Assembly Chef’s Hall, a massive new food hall in the core
It may be at least another year before Toronto finally gets that elusive Eataly it’s been promised, but we only have to wait a couple more weeks for a massive new food hall. Assembly Chef’s Hall—a 15,000-square-foot space at 111 Richmond St. W., in the same building as Google—will open November 1. It will be home to a 266-seat beer hall and a whole bunch of restaurants, some of them run by the likes of Nick Liu (DaiLo), Ivana Raca (Raca Café), Chantana Srisomphan (Khao San Road) and Lawrence LaPianta (Cherry Street BBQ). It’s the food court to end all food courts. Here are all of the vendors that will be serving from the space, seven days a week:
Cherry Street BBQ
Lawrence LaPianta, Cherry Street BBQ
Resto Boemo
Ivana Raca, Raca Café
Hibiscus
Elena and Andrey Malkov, Hibiscus
Love Chix
Paul Marshall, Love Chix
Tachi and Shari
Jackie Lin, Shoushin
Mira Mira
Amira Becarevic, Mira Mira
DaiLo
Nick Liu, DaiLo
Ramen Isshin
Koji Zenimaru, Ramen Isshin
Little Khao
Chantana Srisomphan, Khao San Road
Colibri
Elia Herrera, Los Colibris and El Caballito
The Good Son
Vittorio Colacitti, The Good Son
Reyna
Nicki Laborie, Bar Reyna
Blue Nose Lobster
Garth Legree, Little Anthony’s
Bulldog Coffee
Stuart Ross, Bulldog Coffee
Nutbar
Kate Taylor Martin, Nutbar
Tokyo Smoke
Ali Dressler, Tokyo Smoke
Short and Sweet Bakeshop
Ness and Orli Levy, Short and Sweet Bakeshop
111 Richmond St. W., assemblychefshall.com, @eatassembly