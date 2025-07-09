There’s an epic 31-stop cheese tour just two hours from Toronto

Photo by Dudek Photography

Forget “Elbows Up” lawn signs—there’s a tastier way to show some patriotism this summer: eating cheese. It’s the 10th anniversary of the Oxford County Cheese Trail, a dairy-drenched 31-stop self-guided tour two hours southwest of Toronto. The official trail includes creameries, restaurants, retailers and a 159-year-old, three-and-a-half-tonne wheel of cheddar that you can visit (but sadly not taste).

According to Afrim Pristine—maître fromager and co-owner of Toronto’s Cheese Boutique—this is the best whey to experience the province’s offerings. “This tour is truly special,” he says. “You get a feel for the long history and tradition we have here in Ontario for dairy farming and cheese-making. Some of these makers have been around since Canada became a nation in 1867.”

Oxford County produces more milk than anywhere else in Ontario: 286 million litres per year (or nearly two billion lattes’ worth). There’s a cheese museum—home to the aforementioned mega-wheel—books written on the subject and a long lineage of makers churning out more than 70 varieties, from sharp aged wedges to soft ripened rounds. Even the local economy leans in to the theme, with gift shops hawking cheesy paraphernalia and restaurants serving up dairy-inspired menus.

With 31 stops on the trail, you could try to hit them all in one fell swoop, but unless you’re filming a mukbang, it’s probably smarter to pick a hub (Woodstock, Ingersoll, Tillsonburg, Gunn’s Hill, Blandford-Blenheim) and knock off a handful. Tourism Oxford has mapped routes for solo snackers, road-tripping couples and fun-seeking families.

Still, it’s a lot of lactose to navigate. To separate the merely good from the truly great, we asked Pristine for his shortlist of highlights. First up is Bright Cheese and Butter, which has been in business since 1874. “I love their cheddars,” he says.

Two other standout producers are Gunn’s Hill and Mountainoak Cheese. “They’re two of the top cheese producers in Canada and probably all of North America,” says Pristine. At Mountainoak, the star is the three-year-aged gouda. “In my opinion, it’s one of the top goudas made anywhere on this planet.”

He’s also a long-time fan of 5 Brothers, a swiss-gouda hybrid from Gunn’s Hill. “If there isn’t a wedge in the fridge, my wife’s not happy,” he says. He’s even more bullish on their 5 Brothers Reserve, an alpine-style cheese that quickly vanishes from Cheese Boutique’s shelves each winter (it’s only available during the holidays). “People stockpile it like gold,” he says.

A newer crop of cheesemakers is also gaining ground in the region. New Galma caught Pristine’s attention with its Dutch-style cheeses. And at Golspie Dairy, a fifth-generation farm that only started making cheese in 2022, he’s already found a few staples. The Crowdie is a “lush, creamy, mild but fresh-tasting cream cheese,” he says. He’s equally enthusiastic about Golspie’s Red Chesterfield: “It’s buttery and smooth, but with a rich, bold finish. It also has a beautiful orange colour, so it pops on a cheese board.”