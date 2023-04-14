Celebrate National Takeout Day with SkipTheDishes

Dig in to fabulous food from Toronto’s best restaurants

One of your soon-to-be-favourite “holidays” is right around the corner! April 15 is National Takeout Day, and Skip is ready to help you celebrate in style. Whether you’re enjoying your go-to meal or trying something totally new, Canada’s largest and most-trusted food delivery service makes savouring amazing food from your favourite restaurants convenient and affordable. Here are some of Skip’s top National Takeout Day picks.

Hometown Heroes

Toronto is filled with fantastic local-favourite eateries. At Mac’s Pizza, choose from 18-inch round or 14-inch square pies, and be sure to add a side of Mac’s Hot Honey dipping sauce for a sweet kick. The award-winning Centre Street Deli is a popular choice for soups, salads, latkes, blintzes and their massive smoked-meat sandwich. And, for quesadillas, wings or epic burritos, give Bolet’s Burrito a try. Want topping-laden supreme fries inside a burrito? Bolet’s will hook you up.

Best Date Night Eats

Romantic dinners at home go hand in hand with Skip on Takeout Day, whether for an elegant meal or a wallet-friendly two-can-dine deal. Ingredients and innovation collide in the exceptional Italian cuisine at Terroni, where the grilled branzino—two filets with sides (including grilled peach and charred corn)—is ideal for sharing. El Catrin Destileria delivers traditional and modern Mexican dishes, from street snacks and small bites to an exciting array of tacos and appetizers. Fine-dining aficionados can devour popular dishes, such as tuna tartare or a 28-oz. porterhouse from STK Toronto, while the plant-forward appetizers and mains at Gia Restaurant will delight vegetarians and vegans alike.

Best Family Eats/Potluck

Be it a family dinner or friend-filled Takeout Day potluck, Skip helps keep everyone well fed. The molto delizioso Italian offerings at Eataly—including pizza, pasta, salads and desserts—will fill even the hungriest of bellies. Small-but-mighty European eatery Grandma Loves You serves up sweet and savoury croissants, plus enormous (hot and cold) two-hander sandwiches on German rye. And for falafels, kefta, tawuk and award-winning hummus, your group can’t go wrong with an order from Tabule Middle Eastern Cuisine.

Best Game Day Eats

Take your fan-food game up a notch by ordering in from Skip while you sit down to cheer on your team. The fresh, ground-in-house burgers and cheeseburgers at JABS (Just Another Burger Spot) are perfect for armchair refereeing. Get a classic pie or build your own from The Fourth Man in the Fire Pizzeria and top it off with some of their Harry & Heels California Donuts. Or, for something lighter, try Lambo’s Deli & Grocery’s assortment of sandwiches, salads and sides.

Best Sweet Treats

For surefire Takeout Day celebratory bliss, choose dessert! Thanks to Skip, the behemoth stuffed cookies from Craig’s Cookies—in decadent flavours like apple pie, chili chocolate and pecan butter tart—are just a few clicks away. Or sample the extensive menu at La Diperie to indulge your sweet tooth with everything from ice cream, cakes, cookies, pies and doughnuts to signature slices from The Cheesecake Factory.

Best Snacks/Convenience

Available exclusively on the Skip network, Skip Express Lane ups the ante on snack-time ease and convenience, offering delivery of more than 1,500 groceries and household essentials to your door in 25 minutes or less. Choose items from some of Toronto’s most popular establishments, including restaurant-quality frozen pizzas from Piano Piano, gooey bake-at-home rolls from Rosen’s Cinnamon Buns, or coffee (whole-bean, ground or instant) from Pilot.

No matter what you want to eat on National Takeout Day—or any other day—SkipTheDishes is ready to deliver. Order on the app (for iOS or Android) or at skipthedishes.com.