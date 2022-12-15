What you need for the ultimate holiday bubbly bar

Let your guests get creative with a DIY Prosecco station.

When guests gather around for the holidays, you might think to pop a bottle of bubbly. But why not make more of a splash and set up a holiday bubbly bar, complete with Prosecco, delicious flavours and festive garnishes?

A Prosecco station lets your guests build their perfect cocktail from scratch and makes for a great Instagram moment (plus, it saves you from playing bartender all night). So get those bottles chilling, stock up on fresh juices and lay out the garnishes for the perfect Prosecco bar. Here’s how to get your DIY bubbly bar up and running.

Start with Prosecco

Instead of exceptionally pricey vintage Champagne, opt for a few crowd-pleasing bottles of Italian Prosecco, such as Mionetto Prosecco, available at your nearby LCBO store. With light, crisp and refreshing flavours of golden apple, honey and white peach, plus aromas of honey and acacia blossom, the classic sparkling wine shines in a range of cocktails, but is equally as elegant sipped on its own.

Mionetto’s origins date back to 1887 in Valdobbiadene, the home of Prosecco. With a reputation for quality, tradition and innovation, Mionetto has helped people around the world celebrate life’s moments, making it the ideal bubbly for a bubbly bar.

Set up an ice bucket and chill each bottle for 20 minutes before serving—we recommend serving sparkling wines between 40 and 45 F. Pop a few bottles as people arrive, and keep the open bubbles fresh with a bottle stopper. A general rule of thumb for the number of bottles to buy: one per adult guest. Yes, it sounds like a lot, but it’s better to be overstocked than to run short. (Leftover Prosecco? That means mimosas the next day.)

Stock the glasses

You don’t need to stick to traditional Champagne flutes. Gather a selection of both quirky and classic glasses—try highball glasses, vintage coupes, wine glasses and a flute or two—and let guests pick one that matches their personality. (Check out the likes of the vintage glassware collection from Bar From Afar Toronto.) White wine glasses are also excellent for showing off the complex fruit flavours and aromas of Prosecco. Along with glasses, lay out jiggers and bar spoons so guests can measure and mix their cocktails.

Offer juices and mixes

Amp up your Prosecco with a splash of fresh juice and other mixers. When choosing your selection, try curating your juices for the season. For a winter holiday party, think of flavours that match the weather—pomegranate, apple cider, ginger, blood orange, rosemary and honey all shine when there’s snow on the ground. (By contrast, in summer, opt for peach, raspberry, cucumber or strawberry.) Feeling crafty? Freeze juice or water with herbs or edible flowers in an ice cube tray for even more flavours and appeal—they’ll add a bump of colour to your drink.

Add a little booze

Prosecco is the star here, but a little added booze can help you build out delicious classic cocktails. Stock the bar with staple spirits, like vodka, gin or whisky, and add a few liqueurs—bitters allow you to make spritzes. Try a dash of elderflower liqueur for a floral spritz, for instance. Test out these classic cocktails, then use spirits and juices to make your own riffs:

Bellini: Mionetto Prosecco, peach purée

Champagne cocktail: Mionetto Prosecco, 3 dashes Angostura bitters, 1 sugar cube

Aperol spritz: 2 oz Aperol, Mionetto Prosecco, club soda to top up, orange slice

French 75: 2 oz gin, 1 tsp sugar, 1/2 oz lemon juice, Mionetto Prosecco

Gather garnishes

Start with fruit: figs, raspberries, cranberries, pomegranates or peach slices. (At the end of your drink, they’re delicious and soaked in booze.) You can also pre-cut lemon, orange or grapefruit twists for drinkers to express over the top of their cocktails.

For more seasonal flair, offer edible glitter (available at places like Cocktail Emporium) that guests can sprinkle on their drinks or use holiday-themed cocktail picks, sprigs of rosemary or cranberry skewers. The key here? Prepare all garnishes in advance so drinkers aren’t fiddling with large chunks or trying to cut wedges mid-party.

Final step: enjoy!

Once you’ve got a spirited setup, pour yourself a glass of Mionetto Prosecco, build your perfect cocktail, and raise a toast to the holidays. As a parting favour, provide guests with a set of printed cocktail recipe cards or blank cards to write down their new favourites. Cheers!

Stock up your bubbly bar with bottles of Mionetto Prosecco today.