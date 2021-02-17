Year-Round Aperitivo with MARTINI® Fiero Spritz

Time, like good friends, is precious. Take a break from the cold days of winter and warm up to lively conversations with great bites and a refreshing MARTINI® Fiero Spritz.

When it comes to the art of the Aperitivo, those golden hours that open up your appetite for dinner where the love of food, drink and conversations harmoniously come together, there are few things that compare. Especially when the warmth is shared with those closest to you. The ritual of imbibing before eating has transitioned from an age-old Italian tradition to a welcomed practice where friends gather to wind down after the day’s rush.

While in-person get-togethers might be a challenge these days, it’s still possible to enjoy each other’s company virtually from the comforts of home over casual drinks and snacks.

For over 150 years, MARTINI has built a grand name for itself worldwide and is essentially synonymous with vermouth. The world’s No 1 Italian Aperitivo brand is an icon when it comes to craftsmanship, heritage and style. The celebrated Turin-based brand has been blending all-natural and sustainably sourced herbs and botanicals with wine that can create a wide range of Italian Aperitivo.

As an integral part of the Aperitivo hour, the Italian vermouth pioneer’s newest addition to their wine-based aperitifs caters specifically to those looking for a feisty spritz alternative. Italian for proud, aptly named for its fresh citrus flavours, MARTINI Fiero, embodies the zest for life that resonates with contemporary palates. The vibrant fiery-red fortified wine is made with 100 percent natural ingredients including sweet Spanish orange peels that have been laboriously cut and dried according to the traditional Murcia way, and two types of wormwood (artemisia absinthium and artemisia pontica).

The medium-bodied wine-based aperitif possesses the zesty bitter-sweet flavours of fresh orange infused with botanicals. MARTINI Fiero makes the perfect cocktail mixer. Blended specifically by Master Blender Giuseppe “Beppe” Musso, it shines with the addition of MARTINI Prosecco in its signature cocktail the MARTINI Fiero Spritz and can also be the star of several easy cocktails that can be made from home.

With 15 percent ABV, MARTINI Fiero is an ideal drink for the modern Aperitivo with crowd-pleasing all-natural fruity notes that are enhanced by savoury, salty foods.

For a simple, effortless spread, consider a mix of antipasti including marinated olives, artichoke hearts, oil or vinegar cured or pickled vegetables like sun-dried tomatoes, Italian cured meats and a variety of cheese such as umami-rich chunks of Parmesan or Grana Padano. The crisp, refreshing cocktail even pairs well with a bowl of salted nuts or plain potato chips by cutting through the rich and saltiness of the bites.

Substantial finger foods like bruschetta and pizzetta are light enough to stave off hunger pangs but wouldn’t satiate the appetite for dinner ahead. Whether these Italian-style canapes are topped with a mixture of Italian cheeses, salty anchovies, salumi, or even sliced figs with a drizzle of honey, you’ll find a complementary balance of sweet and savoury when sipped with the all-natural MARTINI Fiero.

MARTINI Fiero’s citrus notes help with cleansing the palate and are fantastic when paired with earthy mushrooms. From stuffed mushroom caps to crostini topped with a medley of sautéed wild mushrooms, rosemary and whipped goat cheese, the cocktail is just as elegant paired with canapé spoons of truffle oil-kissed mushroom risotto.

Seafood is a match with the fruity citrus flavours found in MARTINI Fiero. Whether it’s nibble-friendly shrimp cocktail, grilled and sliced calamari or citrus-cured gravlax, the key is simple and clean preparations that don’t distract from the quality social time you have planned.

For semi-sweet tooths, plain or almond-studded dark chocolate (72 percent cacao) tablet bars make for a great treat when matched with MARTINI Fiero’s bright orange peel finish.

New to Ontario and Quebec, it’s easy to secure a bottle of MARTINI Fiero or the MARTINI Fiero Spritz cocktail kit to create your own #FieroGoldenHour through the TL x Runner Storefront. Kits include everything you’ll need to create that golden hour glow to spritz with style. Just add ice and friends. Simply hit “Order Now” and apply promo code TLMARTINI for free delivery.

1 MARTINI Fiero (750ml)

1 MARTINI Prosecco (750ml)

1 San Pellegrino (750ml)

1 Orange

2 stemless spritz glasses

1 Himalayan salt candle

With delicious, refreshing, all-natural and bursting of bittersweet citrus notes, the MARTINI Fiero spritz may be your new favourite mix. Try the signature cocktail, below.

MARTINI FIERO SPRITZ RECIPE

2 oz MARTINI Fiero

2 oz MARTINI Prosecco

1 oz Soda Water

Ice cubes

Orange wheel (for garnish)

PREPARATION

Add ingredients to a balloon glass packed with ice. Stir. Garnish with the orange wheel.