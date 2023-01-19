Sweeten your next get together with maple

Two recipes that will elevate your menu in satisfying ways.

There’s something truly incredible about maple and it’s not just the irresistible flavour; it’s the versatility. It is perfectly adaptable to recipes that are either sweet or savoury. When it comes to your next dinner party, maple happily R.S.V.P’d “oui” and is keen to show off in these scrumptious recipes by Maple from Canada: a refill-please cocktail and a succulent appetizer.

Campari, a refreshing and herbal Italian liqueur, is an inviting start to a meal (it’s not called an aperitif for nothing). A heavy pour of rich amber maple syrup compliments the bitter forming a perfect flavour base for this delicious, swig-slowly sip that also includes red vermouth, gin, soda water and freshly squeezed blood oranges. But what makes it especially ideal for your dinner party is its pitcher-or-bowl presentation, meaning you can focus on dinner prep while guests help themselves to the chilled, pre-made cocktail.

Makes: 12 portions

Ingredients:

2 cups bitters (like Campari)

bitters (like Campari) 1 cup maple syrup (preferably amber syrup for its rich flavour)

maple syrup (preferably amber syrup for its rich flavour) 2 cups red vermouth (like Cinzano)

red vermouth (like Cinzano) 2 cups gin

gin 3 cups soda

soda 6 blood oranges, freshly squeezed

blood oranges, freshly squeezed 12 slices blood orange

slices blood orange Ice cubes Method: In a punch bowl or large pitcher, mix all the ingredients together. Add the ice cubes a few minutes before serving.

Cocktails are ready, now compliment them with something cozy to munch on. Hors d’oeuvres really elevate a gathering, but they don’t need to be fussy. Take these maple-infused pinwheels, for example. Speed and ease are at your side with flour tortillas acting as the base for store-bought smoked salmon and goat cheese. Before rolling, drizzle each with deeply flavourful amber maple syrup to harmonize the smoky and creamy flavours of the cheese and salmon. Slice and warm in a hot pan before adding more syrup.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 4 minutes

Total time: 14 minutes

Makes: 4 individual portions

Ingredients:

3 1/2 oz soft goat cheese

soft goat cheese 2 15-cm (6-in) tortillas

15-cm (6-in) tortillas 4 1/2 oz smoked salmon slices

smoked salmon slices 2 teaspoons maple syrup preferably amber or fine maple sugar

maple syrup preferably amber or fine maple sugar 1 teaspoon olive or other vegetable oil

olive or other vegetable oil Radish sprouts or snap peas or alfalfa or lettuce sprouts

Lemon juice

Olive oil

Pepper Method: Divide cheese between the two tortillas. Season with pepper to taste. Add smoked salmon, drizzle with amber maple syrup or fine maple sugar and roll up. In a non-stick skillet, brown the tortilla rolls in olive oil. Drizzle with maple syrup. Meanwhile, put sprouts in a bowl and season with lemon juice, olive oil and pepper, tossing well. Divide seasoned sprouts between four serving plates. Cut each tortilla diagonally in three to five pieces and place on sprouts. Serve warm.

Visit Maple from Canada’s website for more delicious recipes.