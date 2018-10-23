Toronto Cocktail Week seminars celebrated this city’s burgeoning cocktail culture with industry experts
This October’s Toronto Cocktail Week tastings and classes took place at landmark Toronto bars including Mother Tongue, BarChef, Civil Liberties, DaiLo and Toronto Temperance Society. Everything from absinthe to beekeeping to non-alcoholic cocktails were featured and there was something for bartending veterans and casual drinkers alike.
Classes kicked-off at Mother Tongue where attendees learned about the art of the cocktail menu from Trash Tiki’s Iain Griffiths, and Grey Tiger’s Becky Ip and Ryan Ringer. Death & Co New York’s David Kaplan was in town coaching bartenders and owners on aspirational staff culture. In the evening, classes on clarified cocktails, cognac cocktails, and absinthe education were featured.
Day two brought bartending champions Evelyn Chick, Chris Enns, Kaitlyn Stewart and Oliver Stern to the stage where they discussed how rewarding competitive bartending can be. The evening tastings included a deep-dive about mezcal, as well as an experiential cocktail class with BarChef’s Frankie Solarik.
A team of experts from False Ox, Seedlip, Prettyugly and Civil Liberties took over Mother Tongue on day three, to make some classic placebo cocktails. The day ended with a six-course Los Siete Misterios Mezcal dinner at Quetzal.
The seminars came to a close with representatives from BEEGrrl and Bittered Sling exploring how beekeeping and honey can change your drinks, and a panel of pros examined where our alcohol is coming from and how we can be more conscious about distilling practices.
Check out the posts below for some of the highlights of the week, or search the hashtag #TCW18.
😯 Ok wow thank you SO much to everyone who attended @sovereigncanada Spirited Seminars yesterday at @civlibto. A packed room! And also kudos to y'all for figuring it out that we were gonna taste some things as a group that have never been tasted in Canada before. . . But now the real fun starts with #tcw18! Check their website for more details and tix. Tonight, we are gonna do a Mezcal 101 and make things a bit more consumer focused 🎓💪💪🏽 (tell your guests!). More learning! . . And then eating! 🍽😋. Cuz we've partnered with @quetzaltoronto to put on a wicked cocktail-paired dinner on Friday that your agave-head regular might wanna check out 😉
Pretty spectacular day for those who care about what they’re drinking and how’s it’s made. The fine folks @dailoto hosted a seminar for Toronto Cocktail Week about “Beekeeping for Better Drinking” sponsored by @ungava_gin . Thanks to @batesieboo & @chantigabino for their insights and sheer awesomeness. That was followed up by “Conscientious Distilling Practices” at Civil Liberties with a panel of industry experts who know more than the average bear about social & environmental practices within the spirits industry featuring brands that care. Caring about how your spirits are made, how those who make it are treated and it’s environmental impact is the way we have to look at it, going forward in the spirits industry. . . . . . #ungavabeesknees #transparency #education #passion is key. #drinklikeyougiveacrap @altostequila @sietemisterios @absolutvodka #absolut #farmtobottle #drinkforacause #environment #distilling #altos #ungava #ungavagin #vodka #mezcal #rum #tequila @torontococktailweek #tcw18 #tcw
It’s Toronto Cocktail Week. I attended a cocktail seminar at the @BarChef by co-owner @frankiesolarik. I got to hear the amazing story of Frankie and his journey, passion and obsession to create the ultimate liquid experiences that combines art, chemistry, and the human senses. Truly unique and remarkable. . . . . . . #cocktails #cocktail #toronto #tcw18 #barchef #oldfashioned #molecularmixology #whisky #gin #bitters #mixology #mixologist
Thanks to those who came out to our @torontococktailweek seminar on The Art of the Cocktail Menu today! We had an awesome time and are stoked to share that our menu was just featured in The Art of the Menu, a menu design site we love, run by @ucllc. You can check out the full post at www.underconsideration.com/artofthemenu.⚡