Inside Market & Co., a new 40,000-square-foot food hall inside Upper Canada Mall

Toronto isn’t the only city to be blessed with fancy new food halls: Upper Canada Mall is giving food lovers a reason to visit Newmarket. Market & Co. is 40,000 square feet devoted to all things culinary. There are fast-casual and full-service restaurants, artisanal food shops and an event space with a demo kitchen. Here, all of the 18 merchants and what to get from each one.

Amadeus Patisserie

905-882-9957, amadeuspatisserie.com

This is the second location for the 24-year-old family-run bakery specializing in European-inspired pastries, tarts, cookies and cakes. There are dairy-free and gluten-free items, too.

What to get: The Dobos torte, a seven-layer Hungarian chocolate buttercream and sponge cake topped with caramel. Starting at $6 each.

Amano Kitchen

905-235-7761, eatamano.com

At this full-service Italian restaurant (the flagship is in Union Station) there’s also a retail counter where customers can purchase fresh pasta made on site. Unlike the one in Toronto, this location will offer a weekend brunch menu of dishes like carbonara with double-smoked bacon hollandaise.

What to get: The Pope’s Hat pasta (tortellini with ricotta and mascarpone, roasted corn, mushrooms and marjoram). $21.

Bake Three Fifty

905-235-8550, bakethreefifty.com

This food truck’s first retail location specializes in desserts (cupcakes, ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes) customers can customize with classic toppings like sprinkles, gummy bears, cookie dough and more.

What to get: Build-your-own cupcakes ($4.75 and up) or ice cream sandwiches ($7 and up).

First Batch

@firstbatchgoods

A temporary pop-up, this Toronto-based collective sells including pantry essentials, table and barware, plus unique hostess gifts crafted by 55 independent GTA-based makers.

What to buy: Green beauty products from Mellow Bath & Body; organic, gluten-free chili-infused condiments from Sachili; air plant wreaths from Room to Bloom; and whimsical and witty hand-drawn cards by Toronto-based Gotomago.







FloralEscence

289-716-4546, @floralescence

Flowers, of course. Customers will find customized arrangements and bouquets for every occasion.

What to buy: Succulents and cacti. $2.99 and up.







Humble Roots Organic

905-235-9400, humblerootsorganic.com

Raw, baked, organic, refined sugar–free, vegan treats that are packed with wholesome ingredients chosen by registered holistic nutritionists.

What to get: The Berry Acai Smoothie Bowl (apple juice, blueberries, strawberries, goji berries, avocado, acai powder) topped with seasonal fruits, raw nut granola and coconut. $11.

Ma’s Best Quality Soups

905-235-5977, masbest.ca

This Toronto-based company sells small-batch gourmet soups using all-natural ingredients. There are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan and vegetarian options available, too.

What to get: The signature Mediterranean Lentil or Golden Cauliflower soups. $5 and up.

MidiCi, The Neapolitan Pizza Company

818-708-0316, mymidici.com/

This is the first Canadian location for the Los Angeles-based pizza chain. Here MidiCi is split into three areas: there’s a market, pronto (takeout) and a 135-seat dine-in area that includes a patio with a fireplace.

What to get: The Primo Prosciutto that tops their Margherita pizza with arugula and prosciutto di parma. $14.

Newmarket Olive Oil

905-235-7645, oliveoilco.ca

This award-winning Barrie-based business sells balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy, and 78 varieties of olive oil imported from around the world. A tasting bar lets customers try before they buy.

What to get: Fresh premium extra virgin olive oil, obvi. $15 and up.







Our Farm Organic Bakery

905-235-8155, ourfarm.ca

Baby Point’s favourite bakery sells sourdough, sandwich loaves and Montreal-style bagels made using spelt or other organic flours that are grown and milled in Ontario. There’s also a coffee bar that stocks Balzac’s coffee and homemade baked goods.

What to get: The Tuscany sandwich, made on 100 per cent spelt focaccia stuffed with prosciutto, provolone and arugula. $8.50.

Pier 87 Fish Market & Grill

905-856-3474, pier87.com

Here you’ll find a counter selling fresh and frozen sustainable seafood including fish, oysters and lobster. There’s also a licensed dining counter for shucked-to-order oysters, sea urchin and prepared seafood dishes.

What to get: A toasted brioche bun filled with Nova Scotia lobster. Served with seasoned fries. $21.87.

Ray Woodey’s Craft Chippery

519-893-7667, craftchippery.com

This Waterloo-based operation makes chips (potato, sweet potato, taro, plantain, cassava, tortilla) and pork rinds.

What to get: A signature nacho box filled with freshly made tortilla chips topped with Montreal smoked meat, aged cheddar cheese sauce, green onions and crunchy mustard. $10.

Seed to Sausage Meatery

905-235-8855, sts.computantest.com

Seed to Sausage sells local and Canadian proteins, artisanal cured meat made with minimal additives and preservatives and a line of house-made sausages. The licensed dine-in area serves deli-style favourites like sandwiches, meat and cheese plates and steak.

What to get: The Montreal-style smoked meat sandwich on light rye topped with tangy mustard. It comes with salad or house-made kettle chips. $15.25.

Sugar King Factory

905-235-6500, sugarkingfactory.ca

Imported confections and other hard-to-find sugary treats, including British and retro products, novelty candies and limited-run American cereals.

What to get: Giant Pez dispensers.

Starbucks

905-895-9411, starbucks.ca

The coffee giant’s outlet serves its special Reserve brews, including coffee made on a Clover machine and nitro cold brews.

Sweet Jesus

905-235-4711, sweetjesus4life.com

The city’s ice cream darling of Instagram is here, serving their signature over-the-top soft serve.

What to get: The Birthday Cake, vanilla soft serve with cream cheese icing, birthday cake bits and rainbow sprinkles in a waffle cone. $7.50.

Union Chicken

905-235-7760, unionchicken.com

The third location of this chicken chain serves its signature spit-fired rotisserie and fried chicken. It’s licensed too, so customers can order beer, cider, wine or cocktails to go with their bird. A small ready-to-cook retail section will launch later in October.

What to get: Uncle Ray’s Lightning Hot Nashville Chicken, boneless buttermilk-fried chicken thighs drizzled in habanero hot sauce and maple-honey syrup on a slice of Texas toast with chili-lime butter and pickles. $14.95.

Village Juicery

905-235-8835, villagejuicery.com

Here, health nuts will find all the organic cold-pressed juice and plant-based treats they need. The juice bar serves kombucha on tap, tinctures, energy tonics, and hot drinks. A refrigerated case is stocked with juice, booster shots, vegan salads and dairy-free breakfast jars.

What to get: The Energy Tonic (cold-pressed orange, lemon and lime juices, ginger, turmeric, astragalus and ginseng extracts, bee pollen and craft kombucha). $6.

Vince’s Market

289-319-1042, vincesmarket.ca

This Vaughan-based independent grocer has a strong salad bar game.

What to get: Vince’s Own soups or sauces. $6.99 and up.

The Wine Shop and Tasting Room

905-853-6246, thewineshops.com

A retail space and tasting bar features wines from the Niagara Peninsula, including bottles from Peller Estates, Trius Winery, Wayne Gretzky Estates and Thirty Bench.

What to get: A tasting flight. $15 and up.

Kitchen & Co.

shopmarketandco.com/events/month

Market & Co.’s demo kitchen will host regular events, pop-ups and workshops, like complimentary cooking classes led by local market merchants (pasta making with chef Micahel Angeloni, oyster workshops with Patrick “Shucker Paddy” McMurray, guided olive oil tastings and knife sharpening clinics).

Upper Canada Mall, 17600 Yonge Street, Newmarket, shopmarketandco.com, @shopmarketco/