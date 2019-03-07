“I’d assume people aren’t going to drink until they’re super drunk in the morning”: What brunch-goers think about the possibility of imbibing at 9 a.m.

If you’ve ever gone out for an early brunch and wanted a little hair of the dog to go with your eggs Benny, you may soon be in luck. In late February, city councillor Paula Fletcher, of Ward 14 Toronto-Danforth, put forward a motion calling on the city to ask the provincial government to allow restaurants to begin serving alcohol two hours earlier, at 9 a.m. The motion, titled “Putting the Mimosa Back in Brunch,” passed 18-8, and it’s now up to the Ontario government to decide whether to act upon the city’s suggestion. Fletcher has called her home turf, Leslieville, “the brunch capital” of Toronto, so we set out to ask brunch-goers in the area what they think about the prospect of legalizing breakfast booze.

Sasha Khan

27, travel agent from Scarborough

“I think it’s okay. I’d assume that people aren’t going to go crazy and drink until they’re super drunk in the morning, but I guess it’s one of those things that has to happen in order to see the outcome of it.”

Rishma Lakhu

27, flight attendant from North York

“As a flight attendant, I think it’s always 5 o’clock somewhere. We have a lot of tourism, so why not serve alcohol? It doesn’t matter what time it is, I’m sure people will be responsible and they are always going to check IDs I’m sure, so why not?”

Taiseer Ahmed

27, importer-exporter from Scarborough

“I think it’s okay, as long as they serve a limited menu and it’s not hard liquor in the morning, just because unfortunately people do drink and drive, especially on weekends. So as long as they’re providing drinks that maybe are a little more diluted and if people are consuming it responsibly, it should be fine.”

Owen Keeler

25, student from Georgetown

“I’m curious as to what the benefit to society would be if liquor were served earlier. I don’t think that people need to drink earlier than 11 a.m. anyway. I don’t see how that can help except for maybe on your birthday, for example.”

Michelle Moony

41, revenues specialist from Niagara Falls

“I think it’s a little early, but if you want a beer, you want a beer, I guess.”

Sarah Totten

36, massage therapist from Kingston

“I think it’s a great idea. I don’t think that there’s anything wrong with having a mimosa at 9 a.m. and then you’re home and in bed by 3.”

Jessica Bearss

32, quality assurance specialist from the Danforth

“I think it’s good for the customers and good for the restaurant because they can make more money. Responsible service at 9 a.m. is the same as responsible service at 11 a.m., so why not?”

Zahra Dattu

28, product marketing manager from Vaughan

“I think that’s really exciting. I’m down to have a mimosa at 9 a.m. on a Saturday for sure. I think it just allows us to have more flexibility when we want to go out and go for brunch or whatever the case may be.”

Daniella Leacock

25, financial worker from Yonge and Davisville

“I don’t usually wake up before 11 on weekends anyway, so it doesn’t really affect me. It seems a bit too early, but to each his own. In my opinion, I think 11 is a fine time to start drinking alcohol. I think 9 a.m. is a bit too early to be honest, but actually Baileys in the morning is nice, and mimosas, so I would actually say thumbs up.”

Rebecca Lane

54, holistic nutritionist from Leslieville

“I think it’s a great idea. After drinking on the weekend there’s nothing like a Caesar to get over it in the morning.”