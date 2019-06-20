Here’s what was served at the Stop’s eighth-annual all-you-can-eat-and-drink night market
The Stop’s annual all-you-can-eat, al-fresco affair took over Stackt Market for a two-evening edible extravaganza from a bunch of the city’s best restaurants. Each night featured a different lineup of food and drink vendors, who donated their time and products for this fundraiser. This year alone, $330,000 was raised for The Stop’s vital anti-hunger programming. Here’s a look at some of what was served on the second night.
A band led hundreds of hungry guests into the market:
Donna’s delivered with a plate of barbecued lamb belly served over a pea-and-frisée salad that got a jolt from some jalapeño and mint. Here’s chef Jed Smith manning the grill:
And the finished dish:
The Tempered Room served chicken tikka wrapped in house-made paratha and dressed with a wild leek raita:
DaiLo’s Nick Liu went vegan, and served deep-friend tofu topped with mushroom duxelles and wing beans:
Here’s Liu with the Stop’s executive director Rachel Gray:
Elle Cuisine’s croque madame, made with ramp pesto and topped with a quail egg and pink peppercorns, was almost too pretty to eat. Almost:
Victor Dries served grilled-to-order maitake mushrooms. Each bowl included a slice of salt-crusted celery root and vegan bagna cauda:
Tanto’s Julian Iliopoulos served spicy beef empanadas:
The Stop’s chefs prepared a beautiful beet-pickled devilled egg topped with mustard seeds:
Enoteca Sociale served a one-bite morsel of torched mackerel with tomato, herb oil and pickled cucumber:
The Civic went old-school with scotch eggs:
Chen Chen’s Nashville Hot Chicken (a three-month pop up opening soon at Stackt Market) didn’t actually serve any chicken. Instead, Trevor Liu was dishing up portions of his kung pao cauliflower:
The Junction’s Annette Food Market doubled down with two dishes. Here are their mushroom risotto balls:
And their deep-fried cauliflower with lemon aïoli:
Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen’s jerk wings, topped with lime zest and a drizzle of wildflower honey, were a hit:
Rasa went with one of their crowd-pleasing greatest hits: crispy Brussels sprouts
These pulled-pork-and-kimchi-filled spring rolls are from Earlscourt BBQ:
Côte de Boeuf did a Reuben-inspired bite of pastrami on challah, topped with white kimchi, gochujang, Russian dressing:
Mercatto’s executive chef Doug Neigel doled out arancini:
They were loaded with cheese:
Farmhouse Tavern chef Ash Macneil served pulled duck confit sandwiches with cabbage slaw:
Lamesa did a schmaltzy rice, Filipino style, with pork adobo:
Woodlot’s porcini poutine was the first dish to run out:
The Gabardine went East Coast with a by-the-book donair:
At the Scout Canning booth, a plate of smoked mussels came with a freshly shucked Raspberry Point oyster:
Hooked went light and fresh with this cold-smoked tuna lettuce wrap:
And Baro made a healthy quinoa salad:
Ungava mixed gin cocktails right up until the end:
Rosehall Run came in all the way from P.E.C., and had to ration their popular pink bubbly:
Other mixed drinks were served at this bar:
And here are some shots of the space: