Here’s what was served at the Stop’s eighth-annual all-you-can-eat-and-drink night market

The Stop’s annual all-you-can-eat, al-fresco affair took over Stackt Market for a two-evening edible extravaganza from a bunch of the city’s best restaurants. Each night featured a different lineup of food and drink vendors, who donated their time and products for this fundraiser. This year alone, $330,000 was raised for The Stop’s vital anti-hunger programming. Here’s a look at some of what was served on the second night.

A band led hundreds of hungry guests into the market:

Donna’s delivered with a plate of barbecued lamb belly served over a pea-and-frisée salad that got a jolt from some jalapeño and mint. Here’s chef Jed Smith manning the grill:

And the finished dish:

The Tempered Room served chicken tikka wrapped in house-made paratha and dressed with a wild leek raita:

DaiLo’s Nick Liu went vegan, and served deep-friend tofu topped with mushroom duxelles and wing beans:

Here’s Liu with the Stop’s executive director Rachel Gray:

Elle Cuisine’s croque madame, made with ramp pesto and topped with a quail egg and pink peppercorns, was almost too pretty to eat. Almost:

Victor Dries served grilled-to-order maitake mushrooms. Each bowl included a slice of salt-crusted celery root and vegan bagna cauda:

Tanto’s Julian Iliopoulos served spicy beef empanadas:

The Stop’s chefs prepared a beautiful beet-pickled devilled egg topped with mustard seeds:

Enoteca Sociale served a one-bite morsel of torched mackerel with tomato, herb oil and pickled cucumber:

The Civic went old-school with scotch eggs:

Chen Chen’s Nashville Hot Chicken (a three-month pop up opening soon at Stackt Market) didn’t actually serve any chicken. Instead, Trevor Liu was dishing up portions of his kung pao cauliflower:

The Junction’s Annette Food Market doubled down with two dishes. Here are their mushroom risotto balls:

And their deep-fried cauliflower with lemon aïoli:

Chubby’s Jamaican Kitchen’s jerk wings, topped with lime zest and a drizzle of wildflower honey, were a hit:

Rasa went with one of their crowd-pleasing greatest hits: crispy Brussels sprouts

These pulled-pork-and-kimchi-filled spring rolls are from Earlscourt BBQ:

Côte de Boeuf did a Reuben-inspired bite of pastrami on challah, topped with white kimchi, gochujang, Russian dressing:

Mercatto’s executive chef Doug Neigel doled out arancini:

They were loaded with cheese:

Farmhouse Tavern chef Ash Macneil served pulled duck confit sandwiches with cabbage slaw:

Lamesa did a schmaltzy rice, Filipino style, with pork adobo:

Woodlot’s porcini poutine was the first dish to run out:

The Gabardine went East Coast with a by-the-book donair:

At the Scout Canning booth, a plate of smoked mussels came with a freshly shucked Raspberry Point oyster:

Hooked went light and fresh with this cold-smoked tuna lettuce wrap:

And Baro made a healthy quinoa salad:

Ungava mixed gin cocktails right up until the end:

Rosehall Run came in all the way from P.E.C., and had to ration their popular pink bubbly:

Other mixed drinks were served at this bar:

And here are some shots of the space: