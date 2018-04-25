Here’s what a $9,000 private dinner with chef Cory Vitiello, Cheese Boutique’s Afrim Pristine and DaiLo sommelier Anton Potvin looks like

Last fall, Alex Barrotti, the CEO and founder of TouchBistro, and his wife, Jessica, slapped down $9,000…for dinner. But not for just any dinner: a private one in their own home, cooked for them by chef Cory Vitiello (Flock, The Harbord Room) and Afrim Pristine (The Cheese Boutique) with wine pairings courtesy of Anton Potvin (DaiLo). The splurge—a bid at a charity event auction—was for a good cause. The money went towards Project Sunshine, an organization that works with hospitals, outpatient centres and long-term care facilities in 175 cities worldwide, including Toronto, to improve the lives of children undergoing medical treatment. Here, a look at the night’s festivities that included a knockout cheese tray, caviar, côte de boeuf and lots of wine.

Vitiello, Pristine and Potvin, before service started:





Potvin, setting the table:





And then the guests started to arrive:





Bruce Croxon (centre), a former Dragon and currently the host of BNN’s The Disruptors, was in attendance:





Up first: a killer cheese board put together by Pristine:





There was charcuterie, too:





And some Bar Raval bread with French butter:





Pristine and Vitiello continued prepping (and entertaining) while guests enjoyed the hors d’oeuvres:





Here, Vitiello shares a laugh with Jessica and Alex Barrotti:





And Potvin gave a wine-explainer:





Others watched the hockey game:





Buckwheat–wild rice pancakes topped with Northern Divine caviar, smoked sturgeon and eggs were passed around:





The caviar was paired with Larmandier-Bernier Longitude Blanc de Blancs champagne:





And then everyone was called to the table:





Vitiello and Pristine prepare the first course: Italian burrata drizzled with 25-year-old balsamic vinegar, sided with greens and roasted grapes. It was paired with a 2015 Savennières from Domaine du Petit Métris.





Here’s the dish:





Next up was a cavatelli cacio e pepe, paired with a pinot gris from Joseph Cattin Hatschbourg:





Pristine takes the third course, a 60-day dry-aged Canadian Prime côte de boeuf, out of the oven:





Here’s a closer look:





It was served family style with roasted veggies and chimichurri, and paired with Etna Rosso’s “Pignatuni” blend:





Here, Vitiello explains the dish:





For dessert, there was olive oil and pistachio cake with poached rhubarb and pistachio gelato:





And here are the hosts with Vitiello, Pristine and Potvin: