Halloween at home: Creepy cookie kits, scary-movie snacks, spooky booze and other treats you can get delivered to your door

Halloween at home: Creepy cookie kits, scary-movie snacks, spooky booze and other treats you can get delivered to your door

Big bad Covid may have given trick-or-treating the axe this year, but there’s more than one way to celebrate spooky season’s big night. If you can’t go door-to-door to get your candy, well then have your candy come to you. Here are 13 terrifyingly taste treats—some for kids, some not—that will come right to your door.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smashin’Sweets (@smashinsweets) on Oct 20, 2020 at 11:27am PDT

Smashin Sweets’ Halloween smash cake

You’ve heard of the Monster Mash, but have you heard of the Brain Smash? Use the handy-dandy wooden mallet that comes with the cake to wreak havoc on this hand-made chocolate brain. It’s filled with chocolate bars, lollipops and candy eyeballs—kind of like a piñata, but better because it’s entirely edible. $45 (on its own) and $95 (with other treats included). Delivery starts at $10 and varies based on location. Orders must be made 72 hours in advance. @smashinsweets



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolce Girls (@dolcenadaa) on Oct 19, 2020 at 5:39pm PDT

Dolce Nada’s box of spells

This cookie company bakes up some seriously over-the-top confections, like cookies stuffed with an entire Reese Peanut Butter cup or pumped full of Nutella. Their Halloween special comes with five holiday-themed cookies (one’s even covered in candy corn), a seven-layer bar and chocolate-covered pretzels sticks coated in candy and sprinkles. All orders must be made 72 hours in advance. $30. dolcenada.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Sorrenti (@theoakwoodhardware) on Oct 22, 2020 at 10:04am PDT

Oakwood Hardware’s Halloween in a box

For a plug-and-play Halloween that’ll make everyone happy—parents, you can add booze to this bundle—Oakwood Hardware has you covered. The restaurant’s Fang-tastic Family Fun Box comes with a pumpkin to decorate, a DIY dessert kit (caramel apples or spider cookies), drinks (Downey’s apple cider or flavoured Sheldon Creek milk), a bag of cheesy popcorn for whatever movie you decide on, as well as an appetizer and a hearty main that can feed four hungry zombies. For Halloween delivery, orders must be made by October 28. $60. theoakwoodhardware.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Candy Bar (@thecandybartoronto) on Oct 16, 2020 at 1:07pm PDT

A box of sweets from The Candy Bar

One of the best parts of Halloween is getting home and taking inventory of your haul. But there’s also the disappointment that comes in the form of boxed raisins. Well, you won’t find any of those in The Candy Bar’s curated box. Each order comes with a different mix of goodies that could include gummy frogs, Ring Pops, caramel corn, vanilla fudge, Fun Dip, neon sour gummy worms, Nerds, rainbow laces, taffy or British Cadbury chocolate bars. No matter your box, every one comes with a no-raisin guarantee. For Halloween delivery, orders must be made by October 27. $30. thecandybar.ca



View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMG BAKED GOODNESS (@omgbakedgoodness) on Oct 23, 2020 at 9:00am PDT

OMG’s baked cookie gram

Around October, baker Lesley Mattina is best known for her pumpkin pies and buttery pumpkin croissants. This year, she’s also baking some outlandish Halloween cookies. Her dirt ‘n’ worms jumbo triple chocolate chip cookie comes with a customizable spooky message. Got writer’s block? Here are a few options: “Trick or treat yo’ self”; “creep it real”; “bow down, witches”—whatever you end up writing on your cookie, we wish you bone appetit! $32. For Halloween delivery, orders must be made by October 28. Deliveries will be arranged for October 30. omgbakedgoodness.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality (@oliverbonacini) on Oct 20, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

O&B’s Halloween-at-home kit

It’s not quite what you’d expect from the folks behind Canoe (and a whole bunch of other restaurants), but kids are sure give this Halloween haul five stars. Each kit comes with two Detroit-style pizzas, a caesar salad, pumpkin- and ghost-shaped cookies, assorted candy, glow sticks and animal masks. Then, for your movie marathon, there’s also Graveyard Carnival Corn (essentially tricked-out caramel corn strewn with gummy worms, chocolate hunks and marshmallows). $110. oliverbonacini.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Flour Bake Shop (@sweetflourbakeshop) on Oct 17, 2020 at 8:18am PDT

Sweet Flour’s Halloween cookie decorating dit

It’s not quite a replacement for trick-or-treating, but this cookie-decorating kit makes for a sweet evening activity. An order comes with nine sugar cookies (ghosts, witch hats and pumpkins), buttercream icing (in the customary colours of white, black and orange) and festive sprinkles. For Halloween delivery, orders must be made by 12 p.m., October 29. $30. sweetflour.ca



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grand Order of Divine Sweets (@thegoodsweetsto) on Oct 4, 2020 at 7:30am PDT

Terrifying treats from the Grand Order of Divine Sweets

If you like your Halloween celebrations on the gory side, a multi-tiered cake cleaved open to reveal chocolate ribs and a realistic heart should do the trick. Or maybe a pumpkin-shaped one that “bleeds” when cut is more up your alley? If you’re not up to the task of demolishing an entire cake, The Grand Order of Divine Sweets also makes (not-so scary) brain cupcakes, chocolate zombies and bat-emblazoned bars. Delivery available for all orders over $50. For Halloween delivery, orders must be made by October 27. thegoodsweets.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Crow Manor (@stormcrowmanor) on Oct 21, 2020 at 6:50am PDT

Storm Crow Manor’s Deathburger

On All Hallow’s Eve, the Grim Reaper will be delivering Storm Crow Manor’s so-called Deathburgers. And Death doesn’t travel by bike or in a 10-year-old Mazda—he’s gonna be ferrying those fries in a full-on hearse. The goth-approved Deathburgers are crushable sliders that sandwich all-beef patties between charcoal black buns. $22.50 for a box of six sliders. stormcrow.com



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemaro Bakery (@gemarobakery) on Sep 27, 2020 at 12:57pm PDT

Gemaro Bakery’s gingerbread haunted mansion

Who says Christmas gets to have gingerbread houses all to itself? Heck, the cookie spices are basically a PSL—minus the pumpkin and the latte—so why not enjoy gingerbread in October? This kit is perfect for kids haunted by allergies; it’s free of gluten, eggs, corn, dairy and nuts. For Halloween delivery, orders must be made by October 28. $22.95. gemarobakery.com



Hyr Live’s virtual cocktail and cookie experiences

Hyr is a pandemic-born platform that offers virtual in-home experiences guided by chefs and mixologists. For Halloween, they’re running two events: one for families and another that’s strictly 19-plus. There’s a G-rated cookie-making class led by pastry chef Taylor Barbet, as well as an adults-only bartending lesson featuring two spooky-yet-classic cocktails: the Painkiller and the Blackbird. Each experience comes with everything you’ll need—from the alcohol to the icing and even the cookie cutters. $60 for virtual experience and cookie kit; $150 for virtual experience, cookie kit and boozy drink kit. hyr.live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by graze + glory (@grazeandgloryto) on Oct 19, 2020 at 4:38pm PDT

Graze and Glory’s Spooktacular Platters

This cornucopia of straight-up sugar comes with life-sized gummy snakes, chocolate eyeballs, caramel chews, Rockets, miniature chocolate bars, and more. Decorative creepy crawlies included. $40. Delivery only available in the High Park, Bloor West Village and Junction neighbourhoods. For Halloween delivery, orders must be made by October 28. DM @grazeandgloryto to order.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Project Gigglewater (@projectgigglewater) on Oct 21, 2020 at 11:18am PDT

Project Gigglewater’s autumnal cocktail kits

R.I.P. to the first Saturday Halloween in the last half decade—and you won’t be getting another spooktacular Saturday until 2026. Drown those pandemic blues with one (or two) of Project Gigglewater’s autumnal cocktail kits. A night of slasher flicks would pair perfectly with some of their Violet Delights, Violet Ends. If you’re more of a paranormal junkie, a brew made with tequila, blood orange and ghost pepper agave called Casper and The Harvest Moon might be more fitting. $65-$67.50. projectgigglewater.com