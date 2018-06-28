Canada’s top bartenders are coming together for one night to create the country’s most imaginative cocktails – and you’re invited

Canada’s top bartenders are coming together for one night to create the country’s most imaginative cocktails – and you’re invited

Next week, 10 of the best bartenders from across Canada are coming together for the ultimate pop-up bar that focuses on one thing. Imagination. Creativity and artistry are at the forefront, and you’re invited to taste the wildest and most flavourful cocktails in the country.

This isn’t your grandmother’s G&T. These cocktails are made with the most abstract ingredients, like bee pollen, edible paint and buttermilk, all developed by Canada’s most creative mixologists as part of Bombay Sapphire’s Most Imaginative Bartender competition.

Presented by Bombay Sapphire, the Most Imaginative Bartender competition has taken place in major cities across North America this summer, with the Canadian finals hosted in Toronto on Thursday, July 5—and you’re invited. The competition challenges bartenders to explore how far they can push their imaginations for everything from temperature to ingredients to garnish, all while celebrating their unique talents as the top bartenders in Canada.

Taking place in Ricarda’s Atrium, located at 134 Peter Street in the Entertainment District, this celebration will feature bartenders from Vancouver to Halifax, who will step out from behind the bar to share the story and inspiration behind their cocktail. Guests will be invited to sample the creative cocktails before a winner is crowned by a venerated group of cocktail experts from across North America.

Due to overwhelming guest response, for a second year the competition is once again open to the public. A limited number of tickets are available through Eventbrite for $20.

The Details

What: Bombay Sapphire’s Most Imaginative Bartender Competition – Canadian Finals

Where: Ricarda’s Atrium, Entertainment One Building | 134 Peter Street, Toronto, ON

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2018, 7:00–10:00PM

Who: The nation’s top 10 creative bartenders

Cost: Admission is $20, and includes complimentary gin cocktails and appetizers throughout the night. Must be 19 years of age or older. Available at eventbrite.ca

MOST IMAGINATIVE COCKTAILS

Looking to serve up something your guests won’t expect at your next summer party? Here are some fun recipes from this year’s Toronto finalists to stir up your creativity.

The Biz Mark

By Rob Montgomery of the Miller Tavern

• 2 parts Bombay Sapphire gin

• 1 part fresh buttermilk

• ¾ part pure maple syrup

• 1 quail egg

• Bittercube bitters to finish

Directions: Combine first four ingredients, and shake extra-long and hard over large cube ice. Fine strain into a cocktail/coupette glass. Spray the bitters over the top.

The Nouveau Cépage

By James Bailey of the Drake Hotel

• 2 parts Bombay Sapphire gin

• ¾ part lemon

• ½ part honey

• ¾ part Rinquinquin

• Cardamom bitters

• 10 arugula leaves

Directions: Muddle fresh baby arugula in a shaker tin, combine remaining ingredients, add ice, and throw the cocktail 4 times. Fine strain into a chilled cocktail glass.