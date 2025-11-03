These Advent calendars are filled with things like cheese, wine and beer

The leaves have fallen, the ghouls have gone away, pumpkin spice has moved over for peppermint mocha and Mariah Carey has been unleashed upon the world: the holiday season is already bearing down on us with all the subtlety of a Trump tweet. While the hardiest of souls like to leave their gift shopping until the very last minute (respect), Advent calendars are advance purchases. Once the sole purview of sticky-fingered children hoovering mediocre chocolate from behind paper doors, countdown calendars are now available for foodies of all ages. If you want to get one in time to crack that first window on December 1, the hour is nigh. Here, 19 of the tastiest Advent calendars available now (or very soon).

Image courtesy of Soma Chocolate

Soma Chocolatemaker

This Advent calendar is chock full of special grown-up treats (read: some of the goodies have booze in them). From one of Toronto’s favourite chocolate shops, these calendars—which sell out every year—come with a limited-edition pressing of a moonlight barbecue artwork. For printing nerds, the poster is a stochastic printing on a Heidelberg press. For everyone else, look at the cute animals in festive sweaters! (Sad update: believe it or not, they’re sold out already. You can get on a wait list by emailing online@somachocolate.com) $88, somachocolate.com

Image courtesy of collectivebrew/Instagram

Collective Arts

Available in both alcoholic and zero-proof versions, this calendar featuring 24 days of cheer from the Hamilton-based craft brewery is all wrapped up in beautiful art from the Hammer’s own Art Club Mary (@artclubmary). Is it a crisp lager behind that door? A ready-to-drink cocktail? You won’t know until you try. $109.95, collectiveartscreativity.com

Image courtesy of Pirates of Coffee

Pirates of Coffee

Coffee geeks will be all over the countdown collection of 24 single-origin brews packaged in reusable containers from this Mississauga company. The details are under wraps until December, but last year’s calendar included interesting offerings by roasteries from all over the world, including Ethiopia, Tanzania and Indonesia. $119, piratesofcoffee.com



C’est Bonbon Gummies

Each window in the cute calendar from this Montreal confectionery comes loaded with three to six gourmet gummies in a mix of sweet and sour flavours. $45, laboiteabonbons.ca

Image courtesy of LCBO

Quevedo Port

There are two-dozen 50-millilitre bottles of unique ports in all styles hidden behind the doors of this pretty and festive box, including white port, aged tawny, colheita and a late-bottled vintage. It’s the perfect December nightcap straight from Portugal and pairs wonderfully with a roaring fire. $99.95, lcbo.com

Image courtesy of Davids Tea

DavidsTea’s 24 Days of Tea

Tea lovers will get the best bang for their buck with this calendar packed with 24 tins of loose-leaf teas and infusions. Each day’s goody box from this Canadian brand has enough tea for four one-cup servings—that’s 96 mugs of blends, including Blood Orange Boost and Caramel Shortbread Tea. $69, davidstea.com

Image courtesy of Bonne Maman

Bonne Maman Jam

You can’t go wrong with an iconic collection of spreads from this French brand with a cult following. December’s morning toast or cheese board will get a glow-up from these 24 unique mini jars of gourmet fruit spreads, jams and curds, many of which are limited-edition flavours. $58, bonnemaman.ca

Image courtesy of Toronto Brewing Homebrew Supplies

Toronto Brewing

If you, like me, are the extremely patient spouse of a home brewer, there is a way to pry your partner away from their mash tun: buy them this calendar of hand-picked beers from breweries across Canada (no massive bags of grain in your laundry room required). Beer-nerd approved. $150, torontobrewing.ca

Image courtesy of dillonsdistills/Instagram

Dillon’s Small Batch Distillers 12 Days of Cocktailing

I’m breaking the unofficial only-24-day-Advent-calendars-allowed rule for a 12-day one from this beloved Niagara distillery. While they’re keeping the calendar’s contents under wraps—because everyone loves a good surprise—their promise that it’s perfect for cocktail lovers has us guessing that it will include mini bottles of their handcrafted spirits and flavoured gins, bitters, and canned cocktails. $160, shop.dillons.ca

Image courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar

This retro calendar is specifically for sweet tooths who have a thing for white chocolate studded with crunchy peppermint candy. Every one of its 24 doors reveals a snowman, a toy soldier, a Christmas tree or a Santa made out of Williams Sonoma’s signature holiday bark. (They also have foodie spice and condiment calendars stuffed with fancy salts, oils and specialty vinegars, if white chocolate and peppermint aren’t your jam.) $53.95, williams-sonoma.com



Lakdrid Bülow Licorice

This one is for the weirdos who like licorice so much they want to eat it for 24 days straight. And this is the real stuff—Twizzlers it ain’t. $75, well.ca

Image courtesy of ilchestercheese/Instagram

Ilchester Cheese

Members of Team Savoury will love this literally cheesy British calendar with 24 mini portions of cheese in nine varieties, including Applewood, Mexicana, Ilchester Cheddar, Double Gloucester and Red Leicester. $37, metro.ca



The Roaster’s Pack

What worldwide matcha shortage? This Canadian company has pulled together a gourmet collection of 12 tins of small-batch tea from different brands and multiple regions across Japan. There’s enough tea in each tin to make five servings of your favourite matcha drink, and the calendar comes with a tasting journal featuring suggested brew recipes and an info sheet with details on the region, cultivar and tasting notes behind each tea (because some people are very, very serious about matcha). $220, theroasterspack.com



Sugarfina’s North Pole Toy Shoppe

Luxury candy lovers can’t even with this cute calendar from the bougiest of bougie confectionary brands. There are four pieces of candy behind each door, featuring a mix of gummies, caramels and chocolates. Did somebody say confetti caramels, raspberry cereal balls and sour rainbows? $98, bergodesigns.com



Venchi Deluxe Chocolates

The Advent calendar from this heritage luxury Italian brand folds open to reveal 24 days of artisanal treats made with natural ingredients and 147 years of practice. (Hot tip: keep the sturdy box to refill with goodies next season.) $120, holtrenfrew.com

Image courtesy of Purdys Chocolatier

Purdys Chocolatier Holiday Tree

Go old-school with a classic milk chocolate calendar from an iconic Canadian brand. $30, purdys.com

Image courtesy of LCBO

Pelee Island Winery

Just can’t choose between red, white and sparkling? This 12-day calendar from the popular Ontario winery moves the decision-making out of your hands and into a box containing a sweet selection of 375-millilitre half-bottles. $150, lcbo.com



Oasis Treasures Dubai Chocolate Bites

Get in on the viral TikTok trend with this calendar stuffed with seven flavours of Dubai-style chocolate. There’s creamy pistachio wrapped in classic milk chocolate, of course, but also some less canonic takes on the crunchy treat including coffee, hazelnut and mint flavours. $45, ca.shopatshowcase.com



Zavida Coffee

The pods from this Canadian coffee company are Keurig compatible (they have a Nespresso-compatible Advent pod collection too). Not for purists, but definitely for anyone who wants a spicy gingerbread brew in the morning. $30, zavida.com