Try a new collection of exquisite sipping rums at the LCBO’s Facundo Family Room

It’s happening this weekend at the Summerhill LCBO

Rum has long been known as the perfect base for a Cuba Libre at cocktail parties, or a refreshing Piña Colada on a tropical beach. But like tequila before it, rum is evolving, being enjoyed sipped neat or in an elevated cocktail. The Bacardí Family’s lineup of notable premium aged rums – the Facundo Rum Collection—are the ultimate go-to when it comes to enjoying rum on its own or within elevated cocktails. Trust us when we say they’re sure to forever change your perspective about the spirit’s potential, as you discover the art of rum.

To celebrate the Canadian launch of the collection (and just in time for Father’s Day gifting), Facundo Rum is hosting a series of exclusive tastings in Toronto at the Summerhill LCBO that will let you sample the full collection for yourself, while experiencing the fascinating history and culture of Bacardí. Bacardí’s Founder, Don Facundo Bacardí Massó, purchased the very first Bacardí rum facility in Santiago de Cuba in 1862, and the company’s been family-run ever since. He always had a passion for rum making, and set out to create blends with taste profiles as complex and intriguing as the finest cognacs. These days, he’s known for pioneering the kind of clear, light rums everyone loves, but for those seeking something new, their recently released ultra-premium blends are also certainly worth a try.

Bacardí launched the Facundo Rum Collection in 2012, when, to celebrate their 150th anniversary, the family sampled a number of rums stored within their extensive private reserve. They decided it was time to share this exclusive collection of exquisite sipping rums, that would be superior to all others, with the world. The result is the Facundo Rum Collection, which consists of four aged, ultra-premium blends crafted from the finest of their reserves. Says Facundo L. Bacardí, Chairman of the Board: “This collection was born via a legacy of passion and relentless craft, a journey defined by the same characteristics that led to my great-great-grandfather, Don Facundo Bacardí Massó, creating rum as we know it today.”

The four blends include Facundo Neo, Facundo Eximo, Facundo Exquisito and Facundo Paraíso, and they’re aged in the Bahamas, blended in Puerto Rico and hand-bottled in Mexico, in beautifully decorated art-deco inspired bottles. Facundo Neo is one of the oldest aged white rums you can find on the market today. It’s also the entry level rum within the Facundo Collection, at $45.95 per bottle. It’s perfect for those who are new to sipping rum on its own or looking to up their cocktail game. It’s made from a blend of medium to heavy–bodied rums that are aged up to eight years. Sippers can expect a smooth taste, with sweet notes throughout and a surprisingly clean finish.

The most premium bottle is Facundo Paraíso, and it combines all of the family’s most coveted rums, aged up to 23 years in 60-year-old French casks. It’s extremely-smooth, with notes of chocolate, caramel and toasted walnut, and finishes like a cognac, making it ideal for special occasions. (It sells for $399.95.)

Now, curious Torontonians have the opportunity to experience the complete collection in a totally unique way: inside a beautifully appointed lounge at the Summerhill LCBO, which has been outfitted with historic photography and vintage advertisements from the Bacardí family archives. There are currently three days of events you can participate in, from Thursday, May 30th to Saturday, June 1st. Visitors can pop in for complimentary tastings Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. While there, you can sample the Facundo collection neat or in a cocktail, such as the Neo Pomegranate Daiquiri or Eximo Old Fashioned. As you taste the blends, you can jot down all the sensory notes that come to mind. To top it all off: there is a chocolate pairing to enjoy, so you can fully enjoy how the rums interact with different flavour profiles.

On the Saturday only, visitors to the Facundo Family Room can have their favourite Facundo bottle engraved by an on-site artist. It makes for an ultra-personalized gift for Dad this Father’s Day, or any special rum drinkers in your life.

The event is a rare chance to get to sample some of the world’s most special rums, and we wouldn’t miss it if we were you. Go to LCBO.com for more information about the collection, and be sure to stop by the Summerhill LCBO this week.

May 30 to June 1. 10 Scrivener Square.