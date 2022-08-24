8 must-try products to upgrade your next meal—all deliverable in minutes

There are a lot of things you can do in 30 minutes: Watch an episode of your favourite comfort TV show, sit through a video call that should have been an email, or do bedtime with the kids.

Or, with Goodfood On Demand, you can place an order full of farm-fresh ingredients, Canadian-raised meats, and chef-created products—and have it arrive at your door before the credits roll, the meeting ends or “happily ever after” closes the bedtime story.

Goodfood’s newest offering is here to solve all of your time-based food dilemmas. Forgot a crucial ingredient and your guests arrive in an hour? Find a superlative version of it on their website or app, and have it delivered right to your door in as little as 30 minutes if you’re in Toronto—seven days a week between 11 am and 10 pm—subscription free! Need a staple and can’t make it to the store? Load up on essentials such as eggs and butter, cleaning supplies and baby wipes (plus, a six-pack of craft beer?) from Goodfood’s grocery section. Looking to elevate your meals for the week? Fill your cart with exclusive Goodfood Private Label products that deserve to go viral on FoodTok.

Here are our picks from their vast selection of little luxuries including local wines and craft beers, essentials and private label products you can’t get elsewhere. If you’re not hungry now, you will be soon.

Butter Chicken

It’s Tuesday night, and your favorite Indian restaurant is feeling pretty tempting after the day you’ve had. Step away from the speed dial, and reach into the fridge for this “just heat and serve” spin on a classic, prepared fresh daily in the Goodfood kitchen. What’s not to love about tender tandoor chicken simmered in tomato, cream and gentle spices, ready in the time it takes to make that rice you’re serving it with?

Avocado Oil & Pink Himalayan Salt Kettle-Cooked Chips

If you like your chips ultra-crunchy, you’ll love these thunderously-crisp russet potatoes cooked in avocado oil, whose high smoke point makes it possible to achieve the highest levels of munchiness. Even better, they’re artisanally made by a New Brunswick-based family that grows their own potatoes. It’s the same family that knows produce this fine needs nothing more than a dusting of pink himalayan salt to let those russets really shine.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake

When the sudden urge for something sweet strikes—but you’re in your sweats, six hours deep into a Scandinavian detective series—you’re just a few taps of the phone away from Goodfood On Demand’s classic-for-a-reason Salted Caramel Cheesecake, a perfect balance of crunchy graham cracker base, unctuously-creamy filling, and sweet-but-salty topping.

Piano Piano pizza

One of the things we really love about Goodfood On Demand are their local offerings, sourced from the city’s finest. Case in point: Buzzy resto group Piano Piano, who have created restaurant-quality frozen versions of their cult-favourite pizzas, ready to heat at home when you can’t get a table at one of their restaurants, or you want to take a few pies up to the cottage when you’re out of town for the weekend. Our pick? The Sweet Hornet flavour, made with the same naturally-leavened sourdough they use in the restaurants, and topped with hot honey, soppressata, and black olives.

Everything But The Bagel Montreal Bagel Spice Blend

Sure, you could use this to season those hand-made bagels you’re boiling in honey in the kitchen…or you could use it just about everywhere else, bringing those signature Montreal vibes to whatever you think could benefit from a hit of nutty toasted seeds and spices. Sprinkle it on a salad, add it to a marinade for chicken, or add it as a finishing touch to hummus.

Pusateri’s for Goodfood Truffle Mac & Cheese

Another Toronto classic, available without standing in line at a deli counter. There’s a reason Pusateri’s has been the bar for all prepared food in the city for over 50 years, and it’s dishes like this one: Indulgent, four cheese cream sauce, enveloping perfectly al dente noodles and kissed with the finest white truffle oil. Why would you ever eat anything else—or leave the house to do it?

Cold Brew Crisp Smoothie

On those mornings when you should have been out the door twenty minutes ago, we love a breakfast that can not only caffeinate you, but get in the good stuff like nut butter and fruit. Enter this ready-to-blend smoothie, which merely asks you to add the liquid of your choice—water, milk or a milk alternative—to this pre-prepared frozen mix of cold brew, cashew butter, banana and maca powder and cocoa nibs. Blitz in a blender and you’re on your way to a delicious and mega convenient start to the day.

Gaia Vegan Salad

With no order minimum amount, you should have no qualms about paging Goodfood On Demand for, say, lunch for one on a Thursday. If you’re looking for a real boost between meetings, we love this vegan salad, available Monday through Saturday. Fresh blueberries, almonds and broccoli nestle on top of mixed greens (including kale and romaine hearts), which sit on a bed of turmeric-infused quinoa. Drizzle with Green Goddess dressing for the most delicious result.