Your Father’s Day gift guide to scotch and whisky for every type of dad

Cheers the father or father figure in your life with a bottle of whisky perfectly paired to his personality

Ditch the tie this year—trust us, he’s sick of them. Instead, add a thoughtful touch to his bar cart with a bottle of whisky that’s perfectly suited for him. This is where the experts at The Drop Collective come in.

They’ve created a Canada-wide community for lovers of this spirit, curating new and exclusive whisky offerings from global distillers specially for their members. Looking to visit a distillery, take a masterclass with a whisky maker or simply stay up to date on the latest limited bottles? They’ve got you covered. No matter if the father figure in your life already has a fully stocked bar or saves his whisky for entertaining his nearest and dearest, who better than The Drop Collective to guide your liquid gift list this Father’s Day?

If his tool belt is better stocked than his bar cart…

He’ll respect the craftsmanship that goes into this award-winning ultra-bold whisky, which is distilled in not one, but two oak barrels—the second of which is heavily charred for a dark amber finish and smooth notes of toasted sugar on the tongue. Fun fact: these heavily charred barrels are referred to as “alligator char” for their interior appearance, in case you want to draw parallels to dad’s tough hands and tougher exterior in your handwritten message on the card. Lot No.40 Dark Oak Canadian Whisky, $63.45

If he does the Sunday crossword in pen…

He’ll delight in parsing out the nuances of this premium whisky, which combines some of the rarest scotch whiskies for an ultra-indulgent, velvet-smooth finish. Experts have said that they can detect up to 85 flavour notes in just one sip. If you want to put your brainiac dad to the test, butter toffee, dried fruit, dark chocolate, floral and smoke are just a few of the top tasting notes. Chivas Regal 18 Year Old Scotch Whisky, $122.20

If he proudly sings O Canada the loudest at every sports event…

He’ll love this all-Canadian whisky. It’s made in Quebec with aged Canadian rye whisky and Canadian maple syrup (mais bien sûr). Not to mention, it pays homage to Canada’s stunning, sweeping landscapes, offering sweet, robust flavours with each sip. Cabot Trail Maple Whisky, $36.15

If he’s a rebel at heart…

He’ll appreciate that the founder of Rabbit Hole craft distillery took the tried-and-true tradition of Kentucky bourbon and turned it on its head, reinventing the recipe and serving up sweet notes of spiced apple, honey, orange, mint and toasted grain with well-rounded results. Toast your rebel with this rebel. Rabbit Hole Cavehill Bourbon Whiskey, $75.25

If he loves sharing stories from his past, even if you’ve heard them over and over…

Whether he prefers to drink it neat, on the rocks, or in a classic cocktail like an Irish Coffee, this whiskey is sure to please. Plus, its elegant and distinctive bottle design makes it a handsome addition to any home bar. Redbreast 12 Year Old Irish Whiskey, $90.20

If he loves the finer things in life…

Spoil him with a distinguished scotch whisky that’s rich, velvety and elegantly floral. Gold in colour and uniquely aged in French oak, it’s the gold standard for whisky, drawing exotic yet intense flavour comparisons to indulgent things like dark chocolate, buttery toffee and dried fruit with a hint of cinnamon. Fancy dads deserve fancy things–and thoughtful toasts to go along with them, so get writing! The Glenlivet French Oak Reserve 15-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, $109.20

If he’s the strong silent type…

He’ll enjoy having a glass of this in hand while he sits in his favourite chair. This whisky is aged in Southern Ontario, where the unique geographical conditions bring out unparalleled flavours of green apple, caramel and vanilla for a silky round-bodied finish. It’s the perfect smooth sipper to accompany an evening reflecting by the fire (presumably with thoughts about how kind and generous his kids are). For an extra-special gift, this bottle can be purchased and engraved for free directly at the distillery and shipped to your dad anywhere in Ontario. J.P. Wiser’s 18 Year Old Canadian Whisky, $85.50

If he knows what he likes and sticks to it…

This is a man who values substance over style, so he’ll be sold on a scotch whisky that lives up to the same mantra. Boasting a bright citrus character and balanced flavour, this mellow sipper is softened by the fact that it’s matured in both traditional oak and seasoned sherry casks. The subtle results amount to a steady and crowd-pleasing product—and one your loyal, no-fuss dad will be sure to buy again and again (and again!). Aberlour 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, $86.20

