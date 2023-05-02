3 unique tequila cocktails you need to try this Cinco de Mayo

How three Canadian Tastemakers are celebrating Cinco de Mayo with Don Julio Tequila

Tequila and Cinco de Mayo go hand-in-hand. As Mexico’s national spirit, tequila holds a special place in the country’s cultural heritage. It has evolved over time to represent Mexican pride and tradition and has even become a popular part of Cinco de Mayo celebrations. This annual celebration is held on May 5 to honour the victory of the Mexican army over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. After 161 years, the deeper history behind Cinco de Mayo is not as widely known, but the day is still annually celebrated by thousands around the world with tequila-based cocktails in hand— Don Julio Tequila, to be exact.

Founded in 1942 by Don Julio Gonzales, this spirit was born out of a dream to create the world’s first luxury tequila. It has now earned a reputation for excellence, precision and devotion, and embodies the beauty of doing things por amor—for the love of it. To celebrate this sentiment and Cinco de Mayo, Don Julio Tequila has decided to collaborate with three local creatives (and tequila enthusiasts) who share a similar passion and love for their own crafts.

Meet the Tastemaker, Tamara Alissa

Alissa is a multidisciplinary artist of Syrian-Flipina descent. She fuses her passion for pottery with her ancestry by using traditional crafting techniques. She appreciates and understands the value of history and tradition, which is why she reached for Don Julio Reposado Tequila when crafting this special cocktail.

“This mango margarita is my go-to drink as the days get warmer. It’s the perfect combination of sweet, tart, refreshing citrus and vanilla agave, which complements the notes of oak and vanilla from Don Julio Reposado Tequila,” she says. “It’s also fun and simple enough to make while celebrating with friends.”

Tamara’s Spicy Mango Margarita with Don Julio Reposado Tequila

Ingredients:

2 oz Don Julio Reposado Tequila

0.5 oz dry curacao

0.5 oz vanilla agave syrup

0.5 oz mango juice

0.75 oz lime juice

Tajin salt rim

Lime wheel garnish

Directions:

Rim a coupe glass with Tajin Salt by rubbing a lime wedge around the rim of the glass and then dipping it in Tajin Salt. In a shaker, add Don Julio Reposado Tequila, dry curacao, vanilla agave syrup, mango juice, lime juice and fill the shaker with ice. Shake the mixture well until chilled. Strain the mixture into the prepared tajin salt-rimmed coupe glass. Garnish the cocktail with a lime wheel.

Meet the Tastemaker, Jordana Masi

Masi is the founder of White Oak Flower Co., a boutique floral studio in downtown Toronto. As a florist who uses nature as her medium, she also views tequila-making as an art form due to the detail that goes into producing every sip (which is made with mature Blue Weber agave hand-picked by generational jimadores in Jalisco, Mexico). She honours the brand’s artisanal craftsmanship by mixing her own artisanal cocktail with Don Julio Añejo Tequila.

“I love this cocktail—it touches on all the senses for me. The sweet, tangy, spicy elements play very well with the smoothness of Don Julio’s Añejo Tequila,” she says. “It’s the perfect cocktail to welcome the season. Fresh and exciting, with a gentle kick to keep your attention.”

Jordana’s Cherry Tomato & Strawberry Margarita with Don Julio Añejo Tequila

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Don Julio Añejo Tequila

1/2 a vine tomato

3 strawberries, stems removed

1 oz lime juice

1/2 oz-1 oz agave syrup

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Directions:

Rim a glass with salt (or tajin). In a shaker muddle strawberries and tomatoes. Add cayenne and make sure to muddle to a pulp. Add Don Julio Añejo Tequila, lime juice, agave syrup and ice to the shaker, and give a good shake. Strain over fresh ice in the prepared salt-rimmed glass and enjoy.

Meet the Tastemaker, Keith Pears

Born into a family of chefs in Vancouver, Pears was destined to be a part of the culinary field. Now the Executive Chef at the acclaimed W Toronto, he is driven by his passion for unique flavours. This passion naturally draws him towards Don Julio Blanco Tequila when creating this nostalgic cocktail.

“I took a family trip once to Mexico and my mom kept ordering a tequila sunrise. It was her go-to drink for the trip so it is my go-to drink for Cinco de Mayo as it reminds me of her,” he says. “But I wanted to make it a little different with Don Julio Blanco Tequila and the blood orange, cherry syrup and Prosecco.”

Keith’s Tequila Sunrise with Prosecco and Don Julio Blanco Tequila

Ingredients:

1 oz Don Julio Blanco Tequila

2 oz Prosecco

2 oz freshly squeezed orange juice

1 oz cherry syrup

Garnished with blood orange slice

Directions:

Add chilled Don Julio Blanco Tequila to a glass. Add chilled Prosecco. Add OJ. Add cherry syrup and garnish with the blood orange slice.

