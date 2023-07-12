An entirely new, must-try Italian dining experience now open in Toronto

Blending the sophistication of modern city dining with the rich tastes of Italy

Relax and unwind in a warm, inviting atmosphere while chefs serve you mouth-watering snacks, apps and cocktails inspired by the vibrant flavours of Italy. At the base of The Harlowe, 612 Richmond Street West, discover Ditta Artigianale restaurant—a reimagined, New York City meatpacking building.

Located in Toronto’s Fashion District, a neighbourhood brimming with timeless beauty, eclectic architecture meets modern city conveniences. Nearby, stroll through charming shops and boutiques along Queen Street West, stop by one of many sleek cafés and bars, or pop into the Ace Hotel or 1 Hotel Toronto.

Ditta Artigianale’s elevated approach to dining and elegant, sophisticated atmosphere perfectly complements such a flourishing area, making it a hot spot for locals and tourists alike.

Exceptional Italian fare

From light European brunches to casual dinner options, this 40-seat open-air gem is a restaurant and café that transforms into a cosy social hub for small plates and after-dinner drinks.

Try the award-winning espresso-based beverages or sample fresh pastries by local patisserie Goûter. Sit back in the warm, walnut-wood space adorned with leather and calming brass details while enjoying delightful light dishes like avocado toast or seared tuna with ponzu, dried olives, radish chili oil and fresh chives.

Teeming with upscale touches, Ditta Artigianale’s chic bar is perfect for catching up with friends, socializing with colleagues after a long day at the office or impressing a date. The quaint spot has a comfy back corner with an alcove of tufted leather-lined booths where you can settle in and enjoy hand-crafted cocktails. A stunning new patio is also set to open just in time for summer.

Sip and savour

Stop in for special drink and snack menus during happy hour, Wednesday to Saturday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Toast the day with a glass of Prosecco and munch on share-friendly bowls of truffle popcorn and tasty appetizers like arancini, or try the tagliere misto, featuring an assortment of salami, prosciutto and cheeses served with truffle honey.

For wine lovers, corkage is available for $25 Wednesday to Saturday with a minimum spend, and there are substantial bites for pairing, like the gnocchi in confit garlic cream, grilled lamb speducci and tuna crudo dusted with dehydrated kalamata olive.

Enjoy scrumptious dishes under beautiful vaulted ceilings or outside on the luxe patio, then saddle up on a plush bar stool with a nightcap. Sip on a gin and tonic or negroni featuring Tuscan-made Peter in Florence London dry gin—an elegant spirit with a unique blend of 14 botanicals and notes of iris flower. And as Ditta Artigianale is a well-known coffee specialist, you’ll find everything from short expressos, cortados to pour-overs and drip coffee, too.

To experience the vibrant atmosphere of the city’s newest all-day Italian restaurant and bar, head to Ditta Artigianale or visit dittaartigianale.ca to reserve a table. Open Sunday to Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for coffee and pastries, and Wednesday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to midnight, with the full menu available at 12 noon. Buon appetito!