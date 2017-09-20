Toronto Life is hosting a series of epic dinners at the city’s best restaurants and you’re invited
This fall, Toronto Life is hosting a series of epic dinners at restaurants around the city. These are all restaurants that we feel are operating at the top of their game and really show off the best that the city has to offer. Each restaurant is creating a one-night-only experience that shows off their best dishes, greatest hits, crowd favourites and seasonal delights. If you are a fan of Toronto’s food scene, this is a great opportunity to meet some of the chefs, sommeliers and bartenders at the forefront of Toronto’s dining scene—and see for yourself what’s cooking in the city’s hottest dining rooms.
Tickets for each dinner ($250 + HST) include all food and drink for the evening as well as gratuity. The seating times are staggered to ensure that every guest gets a true experience of the best these kitchens have to offer. Tickets are very limited and must be purchased in advance, so act now if you want to participate. We expect these events to sell out very quickly.
Date: October 3rd, 2017
Restaurant: Leña
Neighbourhood: Financial District
Location: 176 Yonge St.
Chefs: Corporate executive chef Anthony Walsh and executive chef Julie Marteleira
The excitement starts on October 3rd at Leña. The beautiful art deco room is one the the best additions to the Financial District’s food scene in years, and the Argentine dishes coming out of the kitchen channel Buenos Aires with every bite. The team has put together an amazing selection of more than a dozen dishes for this event including their famous gaucho empanadas, crispy baby sardines, marinated oysters, charred beef cheek with truffled eggplant and lots of surprises. Guests will enjoy canapés and a welcome drink in Bar Lala (the lower lounge), and then move upstairs to the dining room for dinner. Drink pairings will include premium South American and Spanish wines from the portfolio of Azureau Wines & Spirits.
Future Dinners
Date: October 17th, 2017
Restaurant: Piano Piano
Neighbourhood: University
Location: 88 Harbord St.
Chefs: Owner and Executive Chef Victor Barry, Jeff Lapointe, Allison Grundman
More details and purchase link coming soon!
Date: November 7th, 2017
Restaurant: La Banane
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Location: 227 Ossington Ave.
Chefs: Co-owner Brandon Olsen and Basilio Pesce
More details and purchase link coming soon!
