/
1x
Advertisement
Proudly Canadian, obsessively Toronto. Subscribe to Toronto Life!
Food & Drink

For one month only, Craig’s Cookies is stuffing their cookies with Nanaimo bars and butter tarts

The patriotic creations are part of a limited-edition Canada D’Eh mixed pack

By Leah Rumack
 | July 3, 2025
Copy link
Craig's Cookies' Canada D'eh box
Photo courtesy of Craig’s Cookies

Oh, the renewed patriotism, how sweet it is—literally. In honour of Canada Day and our beautiful country that is not, as of yet, ruled by an orange despot, Craig’s Cookies has unveiled a special Canada D’Eh mix that will be available until the end of July. The flag-waving box smuggles iconic Canadian treats into Craig’s classic chocolate chip cookies.

Related: “I started Craig’s Cookies out of my tiny one-bedroom in Parkdale. A decade later, we have five locations across the city”

“I just think that, now more than ever, we need to celebrate Canadian identity and Canadian spirit—and what better way?” says the company’s founder, Craig Pike.

The limited-edition cookies are inspired by some of the country’s most iconic goodies, including Nanaimo bars, chocolate-glazed doughnuts, Caramilk bars and butter tarts. Most to-the-point is the Oh, Canada!, covered in red and white sprinkles. No word yet on a poutine flavour—maybe next year?

Related: “I’ll probably focus on the crust”—What this Toronto chef will be looking for as a judge at Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival

Advertisement

“Every Canada Day, my family would go to the local mall for pancake breakfast and all-you-can-pour maple syrup,” Pike says of the inspiration behind the maple-butterscotch cookie. “Come to think of it, that may have been the start of my sweet tooth.”

The Canada D’Eh mixed box costs $18 for six cookies or $35 for 12, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre.

THIS CITY

Obsessive coverage of Toronto, straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our terms of use and privacy policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Leah Rumack
Leah Rumack

Leah Rumack has worked as the deputy editor of Today’s Parent and the features director of Fashion and has contributed as a writer to a long list of Canadian brands including Toronto Life, the Globe and Mail, the Toronto Star, Chatelaine, Elle Canada, Zoomer, the National Post, EnRoute and Re:porter. Her work focuses on travel, food, pop culture, beauty and fashion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Latest

Editor’s Letter: Who is cottage country for?
City News

Editor’s Letter: Who is cottage country for?

Toronto’s favourite breakfast sandwich has a permanent home (again)
Food & Drink

Toronto’s favourite breakfast sandwich has a permanent home (again)

Beware of POO on the TTC
City News

Beware of POO on the TTC

“We had to live in a construction zone”: One Toronto family’s four-month insurance nightmare
Memoir

“We had to live in a construction zone”: One Toronto family’s four-month insurance nightmare

Toronto's ultimate garden party returns on August 13
TL Insider

Toronto’s ultimate garden party returns on August 13

Brad Bradford dreams of a sidewalk patio system that actually makes sense
Real Estate News

Brad Bradford dreams of a sidewalk patio system that actually makes sense

Inside the Latest Issue

The August issue of Toronto Life features the battle between owners and renters in cottage country. Plus, our obsessive coverage of everything that matters now in the city.