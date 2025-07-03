For one month only, Craig’s Cookies is stuffing their cookies with Nanaimo bars and butter tarts

Photo courtesy of Craig’s Cookies

Oh, the renewed patriotism, how sweet it is—literally. In honour of Canada Day and our beautiful country that is not, as of yet, ruled by an orange despot, Craig’s Cookies has unveiled a special Canada D’Eh mix that will be available until the end of July. The flag-waving box smuggles iconic Canadian treats into Craig’s classic chocolate chip cookies.

Related: “I started Craig’s Cookies out of my tiny one-bedroom in Parkdale. A decade later, we have five locations across the city”

“I just think that, now more than ever, we need to celebrate Canadian identity and Canadian spirit—and what better way?” says the company’s founder, Craig Pike.

The limited-edition cookies are inspired by some of the country’s most iconic goodies, including Nanaimo bars, chocolate-glazed doughnuts, Caramilk bars and butter tarts. Most to-the-point is the Oh, Canada!, covered in red and white sprinkles. No word yet on a poutine flavour—maybe next year?

Related: “I’ll probably focus on the crust”—What this Toronto chef will be looking for as a judge at Ontario’s Best Butter Tart Festival

Advertisement

“Every Canada Day, my family would go to the local mall for pancake breakfast and all-you-can-pour maple syrup,” Pike says of the inspiration behind the maple-butterscotch cookie. “Come to think of it, that may have been the start of my sweet tooth.”

The Canada D’Eh mixed box costs $18 for six cookies or $35 for 12, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre.