Three comforting whiskey cocktails to cozy up to

With the long cold stretch of winter ahead, here’s a trio of whiskey cocktails that will make staying indoors a pleasure

When it comes to refined methods for tackling the bitterly cold bite of winter, few things warm the body and spirit like whiskey. From peaty Scotch whisky, single malt to rye, bourbon or blended whiskeys (which happen to be excellent for cocktails), these brown spirits are known for their flavour and complexity.

For aficionados of premium craft whiskey blends, Utah-based High West Distillery has been producing some of the highest-rated whiskeys since 2006. What began as a small, 250-gallon still and Saloon in Park City by husband and wife team, David and Jane Perkins, has grown to become an internationally-recognized brand with four locations, including a distillery with a 1600-gallon copper pot still and educational tasting room in Wanship. Here, Master Distiller Brendan Coyle and his team are behind the innovative collection of flavour-forward aged American whiskey blends which was recognized by Whisky Advocate for the prestigious Distiller of the Year award in 2016.

As the world’s first distillery to combine bourbon, rye and peated blend malt Scotch, High West’s Campfire makes an impactful first impression through its caramel, butterscotch and toasted bread aromas with a delightfully smoky note that’s reminiscent of a waning campfire. On the palate, the medium-bodied amber liquor is fruity and floral, bright with baking spices and vanilla, with an elegant lasting finish.

The award-winning collaborative whiskey blend scored 94-points at the 2020 International Wine & Spirits Competition. Whiskey enthusiasts should take note that High West’s Campfire is only available at the LCBO until the end of January. After that point, the whiskey will be a distillery-only release.

Straight bourbon fans can enjoy a small-batch blend aged from 2 to 13 years: The American Prairie Bourbon is an aromatic medium amber whiskey that has pale gold highlights and a nose composed of light caramel, vanilla, oak and herbs. Tasting of apricot, figs, earthy Manuka honey with freshly baked corn biscuits, the premium bourbon’s finish hints at caramel apple and peanut brittle. Besides scoring 94-points at the International Wine & Spirits Competition in 2020, the whiskey is named after and supports The American Prairie Reserve, a non-profit group working to create the largest wildlife reserve in the lower 48 states of America that’s located in northeastern Montana.

There’s no better way to discover High West than to try it neat, opened with a splash of water or in one of High West’s signature cocktails below. Just look for the tall bottle and High West’s rustic western label, and iconic horseshoe logo. Only a couple hundred cases will be released exclusively online at LCBO.com for a limited time, so be sure to grab a bottle or two before they’re sold out.

Three smooth, indulgent whiskey recipes to enjoy at home, from High West

LE BOUVIER

1 oz High West American Prairie™ Bourbon

¾ oz cognac

½ oz yellow Chartreuse

½ oz fino sherry

orange/cherry garnish

PREPARATION

Add all ingredients to a mixing glass and stir with cube ice until chilled. Strain with a julep strainer into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with an orange twist wrapped around brandied cherries.

HORSE’S NECK

2 oz High West Campfire

¼ oz fresh ginger juice

¼ oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

2 oz ginger beer

lemon twist garnish

PREPARATION

Fill an Old Fashioned glass with chip ice. Pour ingredients into Old Fashioned glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Campfire Old Fashioned

2 ½ oz High West Campfire

1 orange slice

½ oz simple syrup

3-4 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Brandied Cherries Garnish

PREPARATION

Muddle orange slice, simple syrup, and bitters in an Old Fashioned glass. Add Campfire. Add cube ice and stir in the glass until chilled. Garnish with brandied cherries.