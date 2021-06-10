Three DIY cocktails to celebrate National Bourbon Day

Beverage expert Oliver Stern takes an innovative approach to spotlight the beauty and craftsmanship of Bulleit Bourbon

June 14 is practically Christmas for bourbon drinkers, as they raise a glass to National Bourbon Day. And there’s no better way to celebrate than with a frontier spirit like Bulleit Bourbon Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

The production, representing the latest technology in warehousing and distillation, starts at the new Bulleit distillery in Shelbyville, Kentucky, designed with enhancements that help conserve and reuse resources, resulting in improved efficiency and less impact on the environment.

A high-rye mashbill delivering an extra helping of bold spice notes leaves Bulleit Bourbon with a distinctively smooth, clean finish. Kentucky limestone-filtered water lays the foundation for the bourbon’s character, while aging in charred American oak barrels lends a smoky backbone to this spirit. Select Bulleit Bourbon barrels set aside to age for ten years leaves for a beautiful expression of Bulleit Bourbon that is its 10-Year-Old blend. This blend sits on your palate with a smooth taste of vanilla, dried fruit and a rich oaky aroma.

Local beverage expert and Liberty Entertainment bar director Oliver Stern has taken advantage of these notes to craft three DIY cocktails for bourbon newbies and longtime enthusiasts alike to enjoy.

Old Hollywood

Inspired by the charm of black-and-white film, the debonair demeanour of on-screen talent and the Golden Age of Cinema, this cocktail boasts sophistication: Punchy notes of citrus and orange liqueur play elegantly the mildly bitter spicy and sweet notes of amaro. Layered over the fruity and vanilla notes of Bulleit 10-Year-Old and cardamom bitters, this is a delicious cocktail to start or end any evening.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon 10 Year Old Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

.5 oz citrus liqueur

.5 oz orange liqueur

.5 oz amaro

Dash cardamom bitters

Glassware: Mixing glass

How to make it:

Stir with ice Pour into rocks glass over a large cube Garnish with orange zest

Hammock Swing

An ode to warm country living, Hammock Swing hits the palate smooth like an evening spent with nothing to do but lay back. A homemade peach thyme syrup brings together sweetness and woody notes. Serve over crushed ice for an instantly refreshing burst of summer flavours.

Ingredients:

2 oz Bulleit Bourbon Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz peach thyme syrup

Peach Thyme Syrup ingredients:

2 peaches, sliced with pits removed (250g)

1 cup sugar (250g)

1 cup water (250g)

2 sprigs thyme

Glassware: Long (Collins) Glass

How to make it:

Bring to peach thyme syrup ingredients to a boil, then reduce to simmer for 10 minutes Fine strain. Syrup can be stored in the fridge for two weeks. (Pro tip add 2oz Bulleit Bourbon to the syrup to prolong fridge life to two months.) Fill 2/3 of the glass with crushed ice Stir cocktail ingredients together and top with crushed ice Garnish with thyme sprig

The StartUp

Riffing off the smooth taste of vanilla in Bulleit Bourbon, amaro’s bittersweet caramel flavour profile and the sticky, sweet layers of maraschino liqueur come together with a shot of espresso to get your senses going. The complexities of each layer are simplified, with each sip reminiscent of a cherry coffee cake.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Bulleit Bourbon Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

1 oz espresso

1 oz amaro

.5 oz maraschino liqueur

Glassware: Build-in Cocktail Shaker

How to make it: