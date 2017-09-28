Chef Antonio Park is the new culinary leader for Yorkville sushi restaurant Kasa Moto

The Chase Hospitality Group has announced that chef Antonio Park (who was just in town for the Amex-sponsored, Kensington Market pop-up, Cobalt) is now the culinary leader for Kasa Moto, Yorkville’s swankiest sushi spot. Park—of Montreal restaurants Park, Lavanderia, Jatoba, Kampai, Flyjin, Café Bazin and Phi X Park—has brought Takeshi Horinoue with him to be the new executive chef, and the two will be revamping the restaurant’s menu. It’s a big month for CHG, who recently sank their fast-casual seafood joint, Little Fin, to open Planta Burger, a patty-based spin-off of fancier Planta, and also just announced the opening of Palm Lane, a new salad restaurant coming to Yorkville this October.