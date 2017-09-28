Food

Chef Antonio Park is the new culinary leader for Yorkville sushi restaurant Kasa Moto

Chef Antonio Park is the new culinary leader for Yorkville sushi restaurant Kasa Moto

By |  

By |  

Photo courtesy of the Chase Hospitality Group

The Chase Hospitality Group has announced that chef Antonio Park (who was just in town for the Amex-sponsored, Kensington Market pop-up, Cobalt) is now the culinary leader for Kasa Moto, Yorkville’s swankiest sushi spot. Park—of Montreal restaurants Park, Lavanderia, Jatoba, Kampai, Flyjin, Café Bazin and Phi X Park—has brought Takeshi Horinoue with him to be the new executive chef, and the two will be revamping the restaurant’s menu. It’s a big month for CHG, who recently sank their fast-casual seafood joint, Little Fin, to open Planta Burger, a patty-based spin-off of fancier Planta, and also just announced the opening of Palm Lane, a new salad restaurant coming to Yorkville this October.

Photo by Renée Suen

Topics: Antonio Park Kasa Moto Little Fin Palm Lane Planta Planta Burger The Chase Hospitality Group

 

Big Stories

Life

Trump’s travel ban left me stranded. Toronto took me in

Crime

This guy is accused of swindling millions of dollars out of unsuspecting Torontonians

Crime

Mohammed Shamji and Elana Fric Shamji: the inside story of a marriage gone horribly wrong

Life

“One person dead. Two careers in tatters”: a workplace affair gone horribly wrong

Real Estate

Five years, three contractors and $1.1 million later, we finally finished our nightmare reno

Life

I was forced to marry a stranger when I was 16. Ten years later, I made my escape