Celebrate International Rosé Day with a French-inspired picnic

Stemming from four centuries of history and tradition, L’Orangeraie Rosé will transport you to the lavish vineyards of Southern France

When the summer heat arrives, so does a wine lover’s craving for a classic rosé. Its approachability and ease of pairing with all kinds of food and good company makes rosé the perfect summer wine—and centuries of French tradition will attest to that fact.

Summer in a glass

One such rosé is a perennial favourite and indeed a go-to wine for the summer. Hailing from the region of France known for producing quintessential rosé wines enjoyed the world over, L’Orangeraie Rosé is crisp, refreshing and fruity, with bright acidity and a bone-dry palate. It’s made to go with various foods and does so perfectly due to its light and bright profile and a touch of savoury to balance juicy strawberry and raspberry flavours. Though L’Orangeraie Rosé is perfect with light snacks, picnic treats and even more refined cuisine, it’s also the most approachable sipping wine. Those juicy fruit and dry mineral qualities will keep your palate refreshed and ready for more.

From Southern France with love

Welcome to the Pays d’Oc appellation, also known as Languedoc, which runs from the Pyrenees mountains bordering Spain to the mouth of the Rhône River, la Bouches-du-Rhône, adjacent to the famous port city of Marseille.

Maison Lorgeril is one of the region’s legendary wineries—and L’Orangeraie Rosé is a product of 10 generations of winemaking history and craft. Founded in 1620, the winery remains a family enterprise. Today, the winery is run by Nicolas de Lorgeril and his wife, Miren de Saint Chamas, at the Château de Pennautier, the family’s historical birthplace. The Château is a historical monument—and a spectacular example of a classical wine estate known as the “Versailles du Languedoc.”

The Languedoc is where local rosé wines and food developed a symbiotic and terroir-driven relationship that reaches back centuries. Rosé wines are designed to harmonize with the region’s bounty, marrying sun-drenched vegetables and herbs with the finest proteins from land and sea. And let’s not forget the cheeses—light, creamy, and made from farm-fresh sheep and cow’s milk. You can recreate the feeling of lounging on a terrace by the sea with the Mediterranean breeze adding a dash of cool to a warm afternoon as you sip the rosé of the summer at the cottage, beach, lakeside or by the pool.

Terroir and winemaking

The Lorgeril style is credited by the winemakers to one crucial factor: the soils. They have selected the best terroirs in the region of Languedoc and neighbouring Roussillon, with a critical mix of soils dominated by chalky brown and black schist, as well as gneiss and sandstone.

Altitudes ranging from 200 to 400 meters above sea level temper the Mediterranean heat allowing for a slow organic maturation of the grapes and the development of gentle and smooth aromas. The combination of soils and altitude help create the signature freshness of L’Orangeraie Rosé, punctuated by vibrant wild strawberry, raspberry and rose petal. Its elegance comes from a delicate palate in perfect balance.

The grapes are Cinsault and Grenache, classic varieties native to the region. They are crushed gently, the fresh juice remaining in contact with the red skins just long enough to receive a faint kiss of colour.

Perfect summer pairings

With a classic rosé, as with most fine wines, you can simplify the art of matching with food with an oft-used sommelier expression: what grows together goes together. Many of the ingredients of the Languedoc are typical to our region, as well.

Try fresh summer herbs and vegetables in a crisp summer salad or grilled with olive oil and pepper. Fresh tabbouleh, hummus, or artichoke dip work superbly with the minerality of this wine. A fruit salad with ripe berries and tree fruit is also a great pairing.

The salty, creamy and smoky notes found in charcuterie and cheeses, perhaps with touches of pickled vegetables, good olives and nuts, play wonderfully with a dry rosé like L’Orangeraie Rosé, as the salt of the food brings out the sweetness of the wine. With a beautiful baguette and some fine olive oil, this is a splendid match.

Cooked dishes like pizza or flatbread with pesto, grilled seafood and poultry, or even a burger are complemented by the savoury-herbal qualities in this wine, leaving your palate refreshed by the bright and vibrant acidity.

Most of all, experiment. You know your palate better than anyone, and once you discover the versatility and approachability of L’Orangeraie Rosé, you’ll be tempted to drink it year-round. And why not? Make summer last, with dreams of Southern France.

Discover L’Orangeraie Rosé, online and in-stores at your local LCBO.