What’s in a botanical? A primer on Ungava Gin’s elevated taste
Crafted with six Arctic botanicals from northern Québec, Ungava Gin is guaranteed to enhance any home-bartending experience with a unique twist on classic and modern cocktails
It’s no secret that celebrating with good company is best complemented with a signature craft cocktail. And as kitchen mixologists and backyard bartenders know, every craft cocktail needs a craft spirit. Ungava Gin is just that—featuring hand-picked ingredients that make it totally singular in colour and flavour profiles. It’s a crowd pleaser whether served neat or mixed.
A uniquely Canadian brand, Ungava is made from botanicals hand-foraged in northern Quebec and steeped to form a full and natural extraction.
What exactly makes this recipe so special? These six, 100% natural ingredients:
During an unusually long five-week steeping process, the botanicals work to give Ungava its signature golden colour. The combination of wild rosehip and cloudberry not only helps give Ungava its bright shine but gives it a fruity dimension as well. Identifiable notes of citrus and pine are profiled through the use of Nordic juniper, uniquely paired with Arctic blend—a common evergreen tea in the North. These botanicals are hand-foraged during peak season, following a three-year growing cycle to ensure sustainable growth. The process helps the ingredients maintain an aromatic balance of citrus, warmth and spice. Rounding out the botanicals is an uncommon ingredient in gin, Labrador tea, used to balance the bright fruitiness of crowberry; together, they bring a fresh, floral and smooth finish.
All combined, these botanicals give Ungava Gin an unapologetic, outside-of-the box flavour profile that transcends the traditional taste and feel of gin. But don’t take our word for it. Try it yourself. Here are a three recipes we love that bring out the unique botanical notes:
Ungava Martini
Do you like dry martinis? You’ll love the Ungava Martini with its sharp tang of cloudberry, complimenting the herbal notes of white vermouth. An elevated version of the classic cocktail.
Ingredients
- 75 ml (2 1/2 oz.) Ungava Gin
- 10 ml (1/3 oz.) white vermouth
- 2 olives
- Ice cubes
Preparation
- Pour gin and vermouth in a shaker filled with ice cubes.
- Shake vigorously.
- Strain into a Martini glass and garnish with olives
Ungava Tonic
This cocktail is simply the ultimate way to enjoy Ungava gin. You will need just three ingredients: Ungava gin, tonic water and a grapefruit wedge. Stimulated by the grapefruit, the Arctic botanicals come to life and will charm your taste buds.
Ingredients
- 45 ml (1 1/2 oz.) Ungava Gin
- 60 ml (2 oz.) tonic water
- 1 grapefruit wedge
- Ice cubes
Preparation
- Fill an old-fashioned glass with ice cubes.
- Add the gin and tonic water.
- Stir well, and garnish with a grapefruit wedge
Northern Gimlet
Evoking the scent of spruce and juniper, the Northern Gimlet divinely marries the Nordic flavors of Ungava gin with the herbaceous flavors of vermouth.
Ingredients
- 45 ml (1 ½ oz.) Ungava Gin
- 15 ml (½ oz.) white vermouth
- 30 ml (1 oz.) lemon juice
- 15 ml (½ oz.) grapefruit juice
- 22 ml (¾ oz.) simple syrup
- 2 dashes of egg white
- Spruce beer
- Fresh dill
- Pink peppercorns
- Ice cubes
Preparation
- Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice cubes, except spruce beer, pink peppercorns and dill.
- Shake vigorously for about 10 seconds.
- Strain into a martini glass.
- Top up with spruce beer.
- Garnish with dill and a few pink peppercorns.
Experience the excitement of six Canadian Arctic botanicals in Ungava Gin, available at the LCBO and available for delivery from Runner.