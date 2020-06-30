What’s in a botanical? A primer on Ungava Gin’s elevated taste

What’s in a botanical? A primer on Ungava Gin’s elevated taste

Crafted with six Arctic botanicals from northern Québec, Ungava Gin is guaranteed to enhance any home-bartending experience with a unique twist on classic and modern cocktails

It’s no secret that celebrating with good company is best complemented with a signature craft cocktail. And as kitchen mixologists and backyard bartenders know, every craft cocktail needs a craft spirit. Ungava Gin is just that—featuring hand-picked ingredients that make it totally singular in colour and flavour profiles. It’s a crowd pleaser whether served neat or mixed.

A uniquely Canadian brand, Ungava is made from botanicals hand-foraged in northern Quebec and steeped to form a full and natural extraction.

What exactly makes this recipe so special? These six, 100% natural ingredients:

During an unusually long five-week steeping process, the botanicals work to give Ungava its signature golden colour. The combination of wild rosehip and cloudberry not only helps give Ungava its bright shine but gives it a fruity dimension as well. Identifiable notes of citrus and pine are profiled through the use of Nordic juniper, uniquely paired with Arctic blend—a common evergreen tea in the North. These botanicals are hand-foraged during peak season, following a three-year growing cycle to ensure sustainable growth. The process helps the ingredients maintain an aromatic balance of citrus, warmth and spice. Rounding out the botanicals is an uncommon ingredient in gin, Labrador tea, used to balance the bright fruitiness of crowberry; together, they bring a fresh, floral and smooth finish.

All combined, these botanicals give Ungava Gin an unapologetic, outside-of-the box flavour profile that transcends the traditional taste and feel of gin. But don’t take our word for it. Try it yourself. Here are a three recipes we love that bring out the unique botanical notes:

Ungava Martini

Do you like dry martinis? You’ll love the Ungava Martini with its sharp tang of cloudberry, complimenting the herbal notes of white vermouth. An elevated version of the classic cocktail.

Ingredients

75 ml (2 1/2 oz.) Ungava Gin

10 ml (1/3 oz.) white vermouth

2 olives

Ice cubes

Preparation

Pour gin and vermouth in a shaker filled with ice cubes.

Shake vigorously.

Strain into a Martini glass and garnish with olives

Ungava Tonic

This cocktail is simply the ultimate way to enjoy Ungava gin. You will need just three ingredients: Ungava gin, tonic water and a grapefruit wedge. Stimulated by the grapefruit, the Arctic botanicals come to life and will charm your taste buds.

Ingredients

45 ml (1 1/2 oz.) Ungava Gin

60 ml (2 oz.) tonic water

1 grapefruit wedge

Ice cubes

Preparation

Fill an old-fashioned glass with ice cubes.

Add the gin and tonic water.

Stir well, and garnish with a grapefruit wedge

Northern Gimlet

Evoking the scent of spruce and juniper, the Northern Gimlet divinely marries the Nordic flavors of Ungava gin with the herbaceous flavors of vermouth.

Ingredients

45 ml (1 ½ oz.) Ungava Gin

15 ml (½ oz.) white vermouth

30 ml (1 oz.) lemon juice

15 ml (½ oz.) grapefruit juice

22 ml (¾ oz.) simple syrup

2 dashes of egg white

Spruce beer

Fresh dill

Pink peppercorns

Ice cubes

Preparation

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice cubes, except spruce beer, pink peppercorns and dill.

Shake vigorously for about 10 seconds.

Strain into a martini glass.

Top up with spruce beer.

Garnish with dill and a few pink peppercorns.

Experience the excitement of six Canadian Arctic botanicals in Ungava Gin, available at the LCBO and available for delivery from Runner.