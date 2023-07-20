9 Bloor-Yorkville restaurants and patios you need to hit this summer

With exquisite cuisine and enchanting patios, this iconic Toronto neighbourhood is the epitome of luxury dining

Bloor-Yorkville is a hot spot for anyone seeking culinary delights worth connecting over—from girls’ nights, date nights and happy hours to family get-togethers and gastronomic adventures. And with its CaféTO offering, the summer is the perfect time to visit, as the area extends its existing collection of oasis-like patios on the ever-so-chic Bellair Street. One of only two road takeovers in Toronto, Bloor-Yorkville’s CaféTO program features patios from local staples like Sassafraz and Trattoria Nervosa. Elevating its culinary “it-factor” to new heights, this premiere neighbourhood also boasts three of the city’s Michelin-starred restaurants helmed by world-renowned chefs.

No matter what you’re doing or who you’re with, you’re sure to find the perfect place to treat yourself (and your favourite people) to an incredible meal in a gorgeous setting.

Culinary adventures with your besties and your SO

If you’re looking for tantalizing flavours and unexpected experiences for date night with your pals or a romantic rendezvous, Bloor-Yorkville’s Michelin­-starred restaurants will help you create lasting memories.

Aburi Hana (102 Yorkville Ave.)

Culinary mastery meets the rich traditions of Japanese cuisine at Aburi Hana. Awarded one Michelin star, Aburi Hana offers guests a distinct dining experience featuring the finest Japanese ingredients from land and sea, harmoniously intertwined with local produce. Inspired by the elaborate Kyō-Kaiseki style of dining from Kyoto, Aburi Hana offers a refined, multi-course gastronomic journey that showcases meticulously curated, seasonally dynamic dishes—incorporating their signature aburi (flame-seared) techniques throughout—and sake pairings to match.

Alobar Yorkville (162 Cumberland St.)

With its enchanting ambiance, whimsical fairy lights and sprawling terrace decked with lush greenery, Alobar is beyond alluring to foodies and passersby alike. Awarded one Michelin star, it treats guests to an experience far surpassing any typical cocktail bar. The work of renowned chef Patrick Kriss takes guests on an exceptional à la carte dining experience featuring raw items paired with outstanding accompaniments, succulent fish and chops grilled to perfection and an extensive collection of world-class wines among other mouth-watering offerings.

Enigma Fine Dining (23 St Thomas St.)

Also awarded one Michelin star, Enigma invites patrons on an unparalleled journey through blind-tasting menus that harmoniously evolve with the seasons. Chef patron Quinton Bennett’s menu showcases his unwavering commitment to the finest local and international ingredients. Enigma’s wine list takes centre stage, offering an impressive selection representing classic styles from iconic old-world regions as well as both traditional and modern styles of winemaking. For those seeking alternative pairings, Enigma offers curated cocktails and non-alcoholic juice.

Sip and socialize

Take your happy hour experience to the next level with Bloor-Yorkville. Expertly crafted cocktails, delectable bites and impeccable vibes make for the perfect way to unwind, catch up and relish in the finer things.

Kasa Moto (115 Yorkville Ave.)

An elegant two-storey contemporary Japanese restaurant and lounge, Kasa Moto features a sprawling rooftop terrace and lush indoor topiary. The dining experience seamlessly transitions from day to night and combines the flavours of Japan with a modern twist. Here, guests can enjoy classics like maki, sushi and sashimi and imaginative items with traditional Japanese flavours like whole grilled sea bass with yuzu kosho, strawberry-tomato salad with shiso oil, Wagyu carpaccio with wasabi aioli and more.

Sofia Yorkville (99 Yorkville Ave.)

A hot spot for elevated dining, Sofia Yorkville is known for its arts as well as its food. Thanks to its partnership with neighbouring Taglialatella Galleries, the restaurant features works of street and modern art, making it a gallery itself. With executive chef Christine Mast paying homage to the flavours of Italy, master mixologist Nishan Chandra creating some of the city’s most inventive cocktails and renowned sommelier Christina Brown ensuring that there’s a perfect pairing for every dish and taste preference, every dining experience at Sofia is thoughtfully curated with immense attention to detail.

STK Steakhouse (153 Yorkville Ave.)

STK stands as a testament to sophistication and style with its ambience alone. With a vibrant blend of trendy dining and lounge spaces, STK captivates guests by offering them a signature menu featuring premium steakhouse staples like an extensive raw bar offering, a dedicated Wagyu menu, an ample wine list, creative cocktails and more.

The best of al fresco

Whether you’re looking for family-friendly dining experiences or breath-taking greenery (or both), Bloor-Yorkville’s patio offerings make a stunning backdrop for cherished moments and unforgettable meals.

Amal (The Colonnade, 131 Bloor St, W. 2nd floor)

An oasis where old-world arabesque charm meets modern allure, Amal is a tapestry of pastel blues, dusty rose and muted terracotta with lush interiors and a gorgeous terrace. Executive chef Rony Ghaleb celebrates the flavours of Lebanon with a vibrant halal menu full of generous, readily shareable dishes infused with traditional earthy spices, fragrant herbs and coastal influences. And if you’re looking to dance the night away after an incredible meal, be sure to make your dinner reservations from Thursday to Saturday so you don’t miss their resident DJ.

Sassafraz (100 Cumberland St.)

Whether you’re immersed in the space’s lush greenery, savouring a glass of wine in the intimate S-Cafe, or soaking up some sun on its patio, you’ll see why Sassafraz is known as one of Toronto’s most remarkable culinary destinations and hottest patios. For more than 20 years, this beloved local fixture has been serving up contemporary Canadian cuisine under the guidance of chef Geoff Webb. With a dynamic seasonal food and beverage menu celebrating the best of local farms and trusted purveyors, Sassafraz has become a go-to for brunch, dinner, private events and even weddings.

Trattoria Nervosa (75 Yorkville Ave.)

A beacon of community spirit, Trattoria Nervosa, previously known as Café Nervosa, opened its doors in 1996 at the corner of Yorkville and Bellair. This quaint yellow house, steeped in history, continues to flourish and feed familiar faces and newcomers alike. Embracing the flavours of southern Italian cuisine and the energy of a family dinner, each dish is meticulously prepared with pride and love—as expected from a home-cooked meal.