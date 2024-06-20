Toronto restaurant crawl: Embark on the ultimate summer adventure

Famous worldwide as a luxe-shopping destination, Bloor-Yorkville has earned a reputation as Canada’s Rodeo Drive. But did you know this iconic upscale retail district also teems with nightlife and exceptional food-and-drink spots? Nearly 200 bars and restaurants are packed into a few posh downtown blocks.

The popular CaféTO program has created vibrant outdoor dining spaces for patio-goers. Stroll down Bellair Street, which has been transformed into a pedestrian-only haven brimming with bites. And, back for its 37th year, the TD Toronto Jazz Festival is spotlighting emerging local artists from June 21 to 30 with free performances at locations like the Village Stage on Cumberland Avenue and the legendary Pilot tavern, which promises to keep the party going into the wee hours.

To narrow down the neighbourhood’s dizzying array of establishments, we’ve created an epic restaurant crawl itinerary, complete with a map of 12 must-try bars and restaurants.



Alobar Yorkville (Yorkville Lane, 162 Cumberland St.)

Experiencing elevated cocktails and à la carte dining in Yorkville is a rite of passage for Toronto foodies. Alobar Yorkville is one of only a handful of Michelin-starred restaurants in the city, especially noted for its take on seafood. Just make sure you’ve got a reservation for the patio, as spots open on the first of the month and fill up fast.



Bar Reyna (158 Cumberland St.)

Tucked away in a charming Victorian house, this airy cocktail and snack bar serves up classic Mediterranean-style dishes, from shawarma platters to Lebanese tacos. Choose from a curated list of signature drinks and mocktails, like the Virgin Reyna Sangria, and kick back in the cozy back patio, which is open year round, rain or shine.



Earls Kitchen and Bar (Manulife Centre, 55 Bloor St. W.)

Earls has several popular locations in Toronto, but you’ll want to visit the Yorkville one in the revitalized Manulife Centre for its bright and beautiful solarium. Indulge in crowd-pleasing drinks and bites in a welcoming, upscale environment surrounded by fresh foliage. Pro tip: enjoy happy-hour specials every day from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m, and Sunday to Thursday from 9 p.m. to close.



No Yorkville restaurant crawl is complete without a stop at Hemingway’s. A cornerstone of the neighbourhood for more than 40 years, it keeps its doors—and heated rooftop patio—open 365 days a year. Founded by a pair of New Zealanders, the restaurant has an expansive pub menu with some uniquely Kiwi spins, such as lamb shank with mint jelly and the famous Kiwi Lamb Burger.

Kasa Moto (115 Yorkville Ave.)

Settle into a cabana at Yorkville’s swankiest sushi spot. This two-storey contemporary Japanese resto and lounge boasts an open-air rooftop patio, which was recently renovated with a cool minimalist aesthetic. Outfitted with marble, lush topiary, wood ceilings and koi ponds, it’s a relaxed spot to dive into ocean-fresh maki rolls, sashimi and nigiri.



ONE Restaurant (116 Yorkville Ave.)

Head to ONE Restaurant for seasonal fine dining with incomparable ambience. Whether you’re sampling the cocktail menu on the intimate candlelit patio or dining in its lavish lounge—a tastefully appointed space teeming with rich hues and textured finishes—this luxe hideout sets the bar in Yorkville for romance and sophistication.

The Oxley (121 Yorkville Ave.)

A classic, no-nonsense British pub, the Oxley has a total of three patios alongside two bars and a sports-screening room. Expect staples like Scottish eggs, beer-battered haddock and chips, and sticky-toffee pudding on the all-day bar menu.



Paros Yorkville (119 Yorkville Ave.)

You don’t have to go to Greektown for authentic Greek cuisine. The team at Paros spares no expense, sourcing many ingredients directly from the Hellenic Republic, including the libations, the olive oil, honey, oregano and, of course, the feta. Turn up the heat with an order of saganaki, a traditional Greek dish, which tastes like a cross between a pecorino and a gruyère. Saganaki is prepared tableside with a dash of ouzo and then flambéed, bringing both drama and flavour.



Sadelle’s at Kith Toronto (78 Yorkville Ave., 2nd floor)

Those in the know rank the bagels at this New York City brunch spot among the best in North America, and its chef-crafted waffles and specialty coffees are worthy of praise, too. Craving something sweet? The Kith Treats soft-serve cereal bar is a must-try for specialty ice cream and desserts.



Sassafraz (100 Cumberland St.)

Set in an array of Victorian row houses, Sassafraz is a go-to for farm-to-table Canadiana dishes with a dash of international inspiration. Enjoy shareables like market-fresh oysters, burrata, and tuna-and-shrimp ceviche, or a glass of wine in the sophisticated, Soho-inspired S-Café. Take advantage of the expanded patio that runs this summer through the CaféTO initiative.



Skylight Bar (W Toronto, 90 Bloor St. E.)

A visit to Skylight Bar is an absolute must! This private boho-chic rooftop retreat crowns the W Toronto hotel with cozy furnishings, including its infamous “birdcage” seating. Come to catch a sunset, and stay for the Mediterranean-inspired raw bar, mixologist-approved cocktails and fun late-night vibes.



Writers Room Bar (Park Hyatt, 4 Avenue Rd.)