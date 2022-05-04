How to eat and store summer’s best produce

How to eat and store summer’s best produce

May

Fiddleheads

Here’s a tongue-twister for you, fiddleheads are a young fern’s furled fronds. Be sure to clean them really well— and don’t eat them raw. Rinse through a few changes of water and boil for about 10 mins before using in your favourite recipe (try them sauteed in garlic butter with lemon). The unique greens are sweet like asparagus with a green bean crunch.

How to store: Wrap loosely in a paper towel and keep in the fridge. Eat within a few days.

Wild leeks

Onion’s forest-dwelling cousin, leeks are mild and delicious in any recipe that calls for onions. Once sliced and washed in a bowl of water (sand lurks between the layers), use them in pesto, a soup or frizzled in oil to serve atop a bowl of nubby grains.

How to store: Keep these green friends in the fridge.

Asparagus

You know asparagus, but do you know local asparagus? The farm-to-table difference is substantial. Dupoire recommends grilling your stalks or adding them to a frittata that you serve al fresco, naturally.

How to store: Stand washed asparagus stalks in a jar of water in the fridge.

June

Garlic scapes

When garlic scapes are in season, you’ll know it. Social media is abuzz with pretty pictures of scape-made pesto. A tad spicier than garlic, Dupoire suggests you grill them with a touch of oil and salt and pepper, or chop them up and add them to stir-fries.

How to store: House in the fridge for a week or two, or wash and chop scrapes to freeze for later use.

Haskap berries

Never met a haskap? It’s due time. An edible honeysuckle, these long blueberries are juicy, tart, a bit sweet and a flavour you just have to taste to believe. Toss them in your mouth or blend them into a sweet vinaigrette dressing for your summer salads.

How to store: These will keep for about a week in the fridge. If you can’t use them in time, freeze them for later.

Wild morel mushrooms

One of the most sought-after wild mushrooms is available in summer Mama Earth Organic baskets! The meaty shroom leans into nutty and earthy flavour territory and is simply the best sauteed in garlic butter and paired with pasta.

How to store: Please, no bags. Your morels need ventilation. Let them loose in a roomy container in the fridge.

Ready-made meals to the rescue

Summer produce and meals to look forward to

July

Dragon tongue beans

Patty pans

Wild blueberries

Ready-made: July’s delightful summer berries will be used in pastries

August

Corn

Heirloom Tomatoes

Cucamelons

Ready-made: hearty corn soup, cornbread biscuit and succotash salad

