New Year’s Eve dinner at the ROM, a rock-and-roll rager and three other ways to ring in 2018

The rock-and-roll rager

The Infinity Ball, Toronto’s newest boozy year-end bacchanal, turns the Enercare Centre into the city’s biggest dance floor. Cover kings Dwayne Gretzky provide the soundtrack, churning out hits from Bowie to Beyoncé, while art collective Young Offenders will deck the venue in interactive installations and local chefs will cook up a feast worthy of being 2017’s last supper. Enercare Centre.

The chic dinner party

The ROM gives its already elegant NYE bash a decidedly glam flavour this year with its glitzy Christian Dior exhibition. When guest aren’t eyeing designer dresses, they can nosh on a three-course dinner or hit the dance floor—the musical lineup includes soul collective St. Royals, indie rockers Running Violet and DJ Skratch Bastid. Royal Ontario Museum.

The comedy smackdown

The holidays have enough goodwill toward men. Kick off 2018 with the bah-humbug bitterness of Your Hood’s a Joke. In rap battle–style show- downs, comics face off on behalf of their country (Italy vs. Egypt), neighbourhood (west end vs. east) or alma mater (U of T vs. York). CAA Theatre.

The ’70s nightclub

Who needs 2018 when you can travel back to the 1970s? This December 31, the Gladstone recreates the glamour, excess and nonstop disco of Studio 54. You won’t run into Andy Warhol or Bianca Jagger, but you will get dinner, drinks, dancing, live music and as much throwback New York extravagance as a modern Toronto venue can hold. Gladstone Hotel.

The moonlit dash

If your New Year’s resolution is to get in shape, why not get started as soon as the ball drops? MyNextRace’s five- kilometre Midnite Run starts at the stroke of midnight, and finishes with a wild after party complete with fireworks, champagne, and enough food and booze to offset all the exercise. Liberty Village.