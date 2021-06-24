10 Yorkville patios you need to visit this season

As the city continues to re-open, so are some of Bloor-Yorkville’s most sought-after eats and patios

Patio season has finally arrived and it’s time to start preparing your dining itinerary for the summer. Known for its high-end boutiques and bustling energy, at its core, the Bloor-Yorkville community is the overlap of all things art, culture and style, making it an ideal neighbourhood to grab gelato with family or peruse with a friend. On until November 1st, Stella Artois, in partnership with Yorkville Murals and the Bloor-Yorkville BIA, has created a European oasis complete with lighting, tables, chairs and flowerbeds for a premium experience as the city begins to enjoy outdoor dining once again.

Amplified by a powerful art program, local artist and artist-in-residence Kirsten McCrea has lent her artistic eye to the project by painting colourful patterns on different areas of Café Artois Yorkville, making the space more vibrant and in harmony with Yorkville’s high-end spirit. Guests can enjoy a meal outdoors from participating Bellair restaurants, including Trattoria Nervosa, Coco Espresso Bar, The Gelato Shop, Vaticano and Yamato.

It’s best to book a reservation as soon as possible, as these are some of the city’s most sought-after patios. Here’s to avoiding FOMO from the sidewalk!

Amal, 131 Bloor St W

Amal is a modern Lebanese restaurant where the culture and food run vibrant with each order- an intentional detail reiterated by the owner Charles Khabouth. If you’re looking for an experience rooted in culture, new traditions and earthy spices that come alive on every plate, this is your sign to make a reservation.

Bar Reyna, 158 Cumberland St

Bar Reyna balances Mediterranean cuisine with regal Victorian decor, offering a blend of curated snacks and signature cocktails for a sublime dining experience. With Bar Reyna’s savoury and unique menu, you can indulge in the Halloumi souvlaki or Manchego croquette in the same evening. The elegant space and all-season patio have the makings of your new favourite place to dine.

Constantine, 15 Charles St E

Constantine transports guests to the Mediterranean with their earthy, coastal dishes. Tucked in The Anndore House, this stunning restaurant offers old-world taste with sizzling flavours like pickled chilli and citrus infusions. The minimalist decor is the perfect setting for an intimate meal with friends.

Eataly, 55 Bloor St W

Between the takeaway counters, markets and four Italian restaurants, even the pickiest eaters can find something delicious at Eataly. Shop for homemade ingredients, pick up a tiramisu to-go or enjoy an Aperol Spritz on Il Patio di Eataly with Aperol.

Kasa Moto, 115 Yorkville Ave

Contemporary Japanese fare, a rooftop terrace and a flavour-packed menu that boasts extraordinary flavours like ginger citrus and wasabi sour cream, Kasa Moto is a gem located in the centre of Yorkville. Whether it’s for the cocktails, the abyssal setting or the amazing staff, your experience at Kasa Moto is bound to be sophisticated and delectable.

ONE Restaurant, 116 Yorkville Ave

From the lavish dining room to the charming candlelit patio tucked away at The Hazelton Hotel, prepare to be swept away at ONE Restaurant. It’s the perfect place to welcome patio season over honeyed heirloom beet salad and a glass of sangria. Indulge in its immersive dining experience day or night with a group of friends or a special someone.

The Oxley, 121 Yorkville Ave

The Oxley is a treasured favourite with locals. This gastropub is reminiscent of traditional English public houses, offering classic British pub fare, a cozy design and two patios. Grab a pint, choose a patio and settle in!

The Pilot Tavern, 22 Cumberland St

Historically, The Pilot was a clubhouse for musicians, writers and artists. While it still carries that original ambiance, it is now a multi-level, aviation-themed pub with live jazz music and a heated rooftop patio. Etched into the heart of Toronto since 1944, The Pilot is the place to be for classic tavern fare, live music, sports and a cold draft beer.

Sofia, 99 Yorkville Ave

Known for its modern yet nostalgic Italian dishes, Sofia has curated the perfect eatery. Whether you’re an art lover or habitual foodie, the art, food, drink and atmospheric patio make for a well-rounded and elevated dining experience.

Wish, 3 Charles St E

Wish can easily be described as a bit of South Beach just east of Yonge Street. Thanks to the eclectic menu and popular weekend brunch (the grilled Nutella deserves an honourable mention here), this establishment is as bustling as it is serene. The combination of intentional decor, heavenly dishes and mini getaway in patio form is a dining dream come true.