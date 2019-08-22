What went down at last night’s grand opening of the new BOSS Store at Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Last night, BOSS partnered with Toronto Life and FASHION to celebrate the grand opening of the brand new flagship store in Yorkdale Shopping Centre. Naturally, they were joined by Toronto’s most fashionable, including Traci Melchor, Bernadette Morra, Glen Baxter and the evening’s special guest, Toronto Raptor Serge Ibaka, who just returned from visiting his home country of the Republic of Congo with the Larry O’Brien trophy. (Ibaka sported a BOSS suit, of course.)
During the exclusive evening, guests explored the new BOSS FW19 collection while enjoying delicious canapés from Daniel et Daniel, plus signature cocktails by Toronto’s Christina Veira featuring Glenfiddich 14 Year, Spirit of York and Seedlip. On stage, Ibaka spoke earnestly about how food was sometimes scarce while he was growing up, which is what inspired him to start the Serge Ibaka Foundation—a charity that works with the Regent Park Community Food Centre to provide thousands of free meals to the community. BOSS was proud to donate 10 per cent of sales from the night towards the cause.
BELLOSOUND spun remixes of Justin Bieber and Tina Turner throughout the night while guests flocked to the BOSS-themed basketball photo booth for the perfect Instagram shot. At the end of the evening, guests left with a special custom BOSS basketball and BOSS fragrance. Check out some of the highlights below and see more on social media by using the hashtag #ThisIsBOSS: