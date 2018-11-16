What went down at Toronto Life’s annual Most Influential party last night

Last night, Toronto Life hosted a star-studded event to celebrate its annual list of the city’s most influential people. Over 350 guests gathered inside the Windsor Arms Hotel and toasted the 50 prominent Torontonians with a vast selection of libations, including Vieni sparkling wine, Grey Goose cocktails, Glenmorangie whisky, Lost Craft beer, Pommies cider and Foreign Affair Wine. Here’s a closer look at what went down at the party.

Mayor John Tory (number three on the list):

TIFF gatekeeper Cameron Bailey (number 22) was looking dapper as usual:

Here’s restaurateur Patrick Kriss (number 24), chef and co-owner of Alo:

ROM director Josh Basseches (number 36) was there:

Condo developer Sam Mizrahi mingled with guests:

Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford hung out with Michele Romanow from Dragon’s Den:

Defence lawyer Annamaria Enenajor (right) is fighting for the erasure of records for those convicted of personal cannabis possession. She’s also number 39 on the list:

And here’s Toronto Life publisher Ken Hunt:

Ontario Medical Association president Nadia Alam (left) is number 45:

Here’s Canada Soccer board member Bob Richardson (number 46), who was part of the team that worked on the joint bid for Toronto to co-host the World Cup:

Alan Gertner (left) is the co-founder and CEO of Tokyo Smoke:

Alex Josephson (right), Co-Founder of Partisans is number 44:

There was no shortage of food provided by the Windsor Arms Hotel:

The Foreign Affair Winery’s Wine Lounge featured an exclusive tasting session:

Grey Goose’s martinis were creatively poured through a classic absinthe fountain:

The classic Glenmorangie Signature Serve (Stick or Twist) was a popular choice:

Lost Craft Revival is brewed right here in Toronto:

A sweet end to the evening: