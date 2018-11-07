What went down at the Toronto Life and Holt Renfrew “Make An Entrance” Celebration
Last night, fashion enthusiasts and shoe connoisseurs celebrated as Holt Renfrew unveiled the newly renovated women’s Footwear Hall at Bloor Street during a private shopping reception. Guests spent the night browsing the trendiest footwear and handbags from luxury brands like Dior, Gucci and Balenciaga. The women’s Footwear Hall, designed by award-winning creative agency Kramer Design Group and master architects Gensler, spans 7,800 square feet on the mezzanine level.
The evening’s hosts, Toronto Life publisher Ken Hunt and Holt Renfrew general manager Marcus Wyss, mingled with guests while everyone sipped prosecco, cocktails and Peroni beer and snacked on hors d’oeuvres from Colette Grand café. DJ Dre Ngozi played her signature electro and house tracks to keep the party going.
The private shopping area was turned into a portrait studio, where George Pimentel took photos of guests posing with iconic Holt Renfrew pink shopping bags and designer footwear. Graphic illustrator Rachel Joanis was also in attendance to create digital sketches of attendees to celebrate the night.
Visit HoltRenfrew.com to shop footwear and check out some of the celebration highlights below: