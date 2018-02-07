Toronto Life wants you to go back to school—wine school

Toronto Life is teaming up with Drink Toronto to bring you Wine School, a series of classes for the novice oenophile who wants to learn more about what he or she already loves: sweet, sweet (or dry or bubbly) wine.

Beginning March 6, Wine School will be in session for two hours every Tuesday evening—so it’s perfect for those who have lots of love for wine, but very little time. Each of the five classes will be led by sommelier Christine Henderson, who will teach students everything from basic fundamentals to perfect food-pairing techniques.

Tickets can be purchased for individual classes, or—even better—for the whole series at a discounted rate:

Class 1: Wine Foundations

Learn the basics of how to taste and appreciate wine, by trying six different and distinct wines.

Class 2: Leading Wines of the World, Compare and Contrast

Compare and contrast eight different wines to see how climate and terroir play a role in how they taste.

Class 3: Iconic Reds of the World

What makes Bordeaux, Super Tuscan and California Cabs so legendary? You’ll find out.

Class 4: Sparkling Wine Comparison

Learn how to tell the difference between all the bubblies. (Except Baby Duck. There will be no Baby Duck.) Get to know your Franciacorta from your Cava.

Class 5: The Basics of Food and Wine Pairing

Learn the rules to pairing any food with any wine (and how to sometimes break those rules).

Classes are small, so register today! Going back to school has never been this fun.