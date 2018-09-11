NARS is the official glam squad of Best Dressed, hosted by Toronto Life and FASHION
Plus a sneak peek at NARS Climax, the new must-have mascara
Everyone loves a beauty reveal—and on September 6, nearly 400 of the city’s most stylish people were treated to an exclusive look at Climax, the buzzy new mascara from NARS. The setting was Best Dressed, an annual event for tastemakers and sartorial risk-takers hosted by Toronto Life and FASHION. As the official glam squad of the party, NARS artists provided makeup touch-ups and consultations, including the chance to experience Climax’s unstoppable volume and instant curl, from base to tip. The mascara’s tag line: “Never fake it.” (NARS is also the creator of the iconic Orgasm blush, the No. 1 blush in North America that’s universally flattering and delivers a sheer buildable colour for a healthy flush.)
Here’s an inside look at the party venue at Yorkville Village:
Guests of the evening included NARS enthusiast Monika Köhler, the German-Canadian beauty, fashion and travel blogger behind Monmode.co:
Nathalie Martin, the bespectacled beauty maven behind Whoastyle.com and Lipsick.me, both with her aviators…
… and without them:
And globe-trotting fashion and lifestyle influencer Kerina Wang of Kerinamango.com:
Apart from setting the agenda on beauty, the party took place at a particularly style-centric time in the city—on the opening night of TIFF, during Toronto Fashion Week and celebrating the launch of the fall edition of Toronto Life Stylebook.