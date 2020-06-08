Join us on June 10 for “This City Live” featuring FoodShare executive director Paul M. Taylor

Join us on June 10 for “This City Live” featuring FoodShare executive director Paul M. Taylor

Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford welcomes Paul M. Taylor, executive director of FoodShare Toronto, this Wednesday, June 10 on “This City Live.”

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, FoodShare is working closely with more than 50 frontline agencies to ensure that vulnerable Torontonians are getting access to good food. The organization is also forefront of addressing the link between racism and food insecurity. In Canada, black households are 3.56 times more likely to be food insecure than white households.

Taylor grew up in Toronto. He received welfare as a child, an experience that shaped his views on advocacy, social justice and welfare reform. He is a former teacher and the former executive director of Gordon Neighbourhood House, a community organization in Vancouver. Under his leadership, Gordon Neighbourhood House became an innovator in operating community-based food initiatives while also challenging the systems that maintain poverty. Taylor was hired as the executive director of FoodShare Toronto in 2017.