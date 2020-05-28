Join us for “This City Live” featuring urban planner Jennifer Keesmaat

The city’s former chief planner talks about the future of Toronto and the urban planning issues illuminated by the Covid pandemic

Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford welcomes Jennifer Keesmaat for the next instalment of our conversation series “This City Live.” Toronto’s former chief planner will discuss the issues facing the city as it continues its reopening. “People need space in cities,” Keesmaat recently said. “The novel coronavirus pandemic is forcing a rethink of how cities are built and how we live in them. A large part of that rethink has been about the balance between cars and everything else.”

When: Tuesday, June 3 at 5 p.m.

Where: On Zoom. Click this link at the time and date above.

About the series: “This City Live” is a conversation series featuring Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford in conversation with Toronto’s most intriguing people. Sarah and our team of editors will talk to inspiring front-liners, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, creatives and the city’s most influential people as we look to the future of Toronto during a time of unprecedented change.