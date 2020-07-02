Join us for “This City Live” featuring Shopify’s Satish Kanwar

Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford welcomes Satish Kanwar, general manager and vice president of product for Shopify, for the next instalment of our conversation series “This City Live.” Kanwar was a founder of Jet Cooper which was acquired by Shopify in 2013. Kanwar then went on to launch Shopify’s multi-channel commerce including partnerships with Facebook and Pinterest and was named one of Forbes’ 30 under 30 in 2016. He is an advisor to the City of Toronto and was an organizer of TEDxToronto.

When: Wednesday, July 8 at 5 p.m.

Where: On Zoom. Click this link at the time and date above.

About the series: “This City Live” is a weekly series featuring conversations with Toronto’s most intriguing people about this city’s most pressing issues. Sarah Fulford and Toronto Life editors will talk to inspiring artists, advocates, front-liners, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and the city’s most influential people as we look to the future of Toronto during a time of unprecedented change.