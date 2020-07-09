Join us for “This City Live” featuring Donna Young, the dean of Ryerson’s new faculty of law

Toronto Life editor Sarah Fulford welcomes Donna Young, the inaugural dean of Ryerson’s faculty of law, for the next instalment of our conversation series “This City Live.” Young came to Ryerson from Albany Law School in New York, where she was the President William McKinley Distinguished Professor of Law and Public Policy. At Albany, Young’s teaching concentrated on criminal law, employment regulation and gender and race discrimination.

No stranger to Toronto or the Toronto legal community, Donna is a first-generation Canadian raised in North York, the daughter of parents from Jamaica and Belize. Before entering the academy, Donna worked in litigation at Toronto’s Cornish Roland Barristers & Solicitors and at the Ontario Human Rights Commission. She’ll join us to discuss issues of diversity in the legal profession and her vision for the future of legal education in Ontario.

When: Wednesday, July 15 at 5 p.m.

Where: On Zoom. Click this link at the time and date above.

About the series: “This City Live” is a weekly series featuring conversations with Toronto’s most intriguing people about this city’s most pressing issues. Sarah Fulford and Toronto Life editors will talk to inspiring artists, advocates, front-liners, entrepreneurs, philanthropists and the city’s most influential people as we look to the future of Toronto during a time of unprecedented change.